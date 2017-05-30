Trending

8th-Gen Core i CPUs Will Be Much Faster Than Kaby Lake

8th-generation Intel Core i CPUs will blaze past the current 7th-gen, or "Kaby Lake" chips. Gregory Bryant, corporate vice president and general manager of Intel's Client Computing Group, said in the keynote speech at Computex in Taipei that they will be 30 percent faster than the existing chips.

That's far faster than the team's initial goal, which was 15 percent, Bryant said.

The new CPUs are scheduled to release this fall, sometime before the holiday season. Besides these CPUs, Intel announced its Core X desktop series for maximum performance, as well as a new Intel Core i9 branding for top-of-the-line computing.

