MacBook Pro Could Get Long Overdue Touch ID Upgrade

The MacBook Pro hasn't seen an upgrade since 2015, with its last massive overhaul coming in 2012. But Apple fans may finally get an upgrade for their laptops that they've been waiting for since the iPhone 5s: Touch ID. 9 to 5 Mac reports via an unnamed source that a new model of Apple's laptop will feature the fingerprint reader on the power button.

The source also said that the new laptops will feature an OLED touch bar above the keyboard for app-specfic function keys. This rumor has circulated for months, but the new report adds some credence to it. Previous reports also suggested that the new MacBook Pros will launch in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Other rumors include support for USB Type-C, spec upgrades and even a touchscreen keyboard (though I imagine that last one will be an idea and nothing more this time around).

Touch ID debuted in 2013 with the iPhone 5s and has shown up on every iPhone and a number of iPads since. For years it has seemed like a no-brainer to add the feature, which lets you unlock a device with your fingerprint, to the Mac. And with macOS Sierra adding support for Apple Pay, Touch ID seems like an even more important addition to the MacBook lineup.

While I question the placement on the power button (wouldn't that make it easy for me to accidentally shut my computer down?), I'll be glad to see Apple's excellent fingerprint recognition technology finally arrive on laptops.

