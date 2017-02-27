Lenovo Preps for Spring with Three New Yoga 2-in-1s

Spring will be here soon, so Lenovo decided to do a little cleaning and revamp its mid-range Yoga lineup with three new 2-in-1s ranging from 13- to 15-inches.

The Yoga 720 is the mid-range member of Lenovo's Yoga portfolio, and will be available either as a svelte 13-inch convertible or a bigger 15-inch model. The 13-inch model's claim to fame is its sleek 0.56-inch profile which is almost exactly the same as its more premium counterpart, the Yoga 910, despite the 720's lower $869 starting price.

Personally, I think the 15-inch 720 might be the more interesting of the two, because while both 720 models share similar specs including up to an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD, the 15-inch version also has room for an Nvidia 1050 GPU if you want it.

This means the 15-inch Yoga 720 should have no trouble playing most AAA games at 1920 x 1080, just so long as you don't mind turning the graphics to medium or high instead of ultra. However, compared to a traditional budget gaming laptop like the Dell Inspiron 15 7000, which starts at just $799, the 15-inch Yoga starting price is significantly higher at $1,100.

The final member of Lenovo's Yoga refresh is the 14-inch Flex 5. If that's confusing, that's because outside the U.S. the Flex is actually called the Yoga 520, with the 5 denoting it as Lenovo's budget offering for the convertible Yoga line. It starts at $799 for a 14-inch full HD screen; it can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 128GB/1TB hybrid SSD/HDD combo.

Aside from the Yogas' new refreshed specs, the other big thing Lenovo concentrated on was better integration with certain Windows 10 features. Both versions of the Yoga 720 will come with precision touchpads for full compliance with all Windows 10 gestures, in addition to having optional built-in fingerprint readers for use with Windows Hello sign on.

Finally, all three systems will sport new USB-C ports with support for Thunerbolt 3, and will also offer a full Windows Ink experience when paired with Lenovo's new active stylus; however the stylus will be an optional $50 accessory.

Both versions of the Yoga 720 are due out in April, with the Flex 5 following shortly after in May.