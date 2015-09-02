Lenovo Miix 700 vs Surface Pro 3: What Should You Buy?

Fans of Microsoft's hybrid Surface tablets that have wanted more ports and a better keyboard for less money should give Lenovo's new 2-in-1 a good look. The leading PC maker's upcoming Ideapad Miix 700 (which starts at $700) is a 12-inch tablet with a keyboard folio that attaches at its base, and a watchband hinge-based kickstand that allows it to stand on its own.

Available for sale this November, the MIIX 700 runs Windows 10 and features a USB 3.0 port, a USB 2.0 port, Micro HDMI-out, and a microSD port. That's twice as many ports as the Surface Pro 3 (USB 3.0 port and miniDisplayPort). It also comes with a Micro SIM port for LTE or 3G data, another feature you won't find on the Surface Pro 3.

Since Lenovo has earned high marks in the past for well built, responsive keyboards, users dissatisfied by the shallow keys on the Surface's Type Cover may see the Miix 700 as a better option for productivity. Lenovo has confirmed to Laptop Mag that the Miix 700 includes its folio keyboard, unlike the Surface Pro 3, which costs an additional $130 for its Type Cover keyboard.

While the Miix 700 and the Surface Pro 3 are similar when it comes to their display, memory and weight, the new Lenovo is certainly not a clone. Stay tuned for our hands-on impressions and full review.

