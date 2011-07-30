LAPTOP's Avram Piltch Talks MacBook Air on the Tech Night Owl Live Radio Show Tonight

Listen to some terrific tech talk tonight. LAPTOP Online Editorial Director Avram Piltch will be a guest on the Tech Night Owl Live radio show, which airs from 10 pm to 1 am ET (7 pm to 10 pm PT) this evening. Piltch will be discussing topics such as the value of the new MacBook Airs, the death optical drives, and the rise of SSDs with host Gene Steinberg. Gene's other guests include author Kirk McElhearn, who will talk about OS X Lion installation issues and Macworld Editorial Director Jason Snell who will chat about some confusing feature's in the new Mac OS.

Though the Tech Night Owl live show is syndicated on a number of local a.m. radio stations throughout the U.S., your best bet is to catch the the broadcast online at http://www.technightowl.com/radio/. If you can't tune in live, you can always listen to an archive of the show afterward at the same address.