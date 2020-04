Just got an iPad 2? Treat yourself to a Smart Cover. Starting at $39, this magnetic accessory (available in multiple colors) automatically attaches to Apple's new tablet and shuts it off automatically when you close the cover. Plus, you can fold the cover into a triangle to prop up your iPad 2 for typing or showing off photos. Check out our video walkthrough as we demonstrate this seemingly simple yet brilliant add-on.

