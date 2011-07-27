HTC's 10-inch, 4G Puccini Tablet Caught on Film

HTC has a large Android tablet on the way. The name (thus far) of the 10-inch beauty is the HTC Puccini, and it's branded with the AT&T logo.

Judging from the pictures gathered by Boy Genius Report, the large-form tablet will support stylus input similar to its smaller cousin, the 7-inch HTC Flyer. Also similar to the Flyer, the Puccini appears to lack a pen holster to hold the stylus. We really hope that's not the case, especially for a device with three inches of additional real estate.

There are no confirmed specs just yet, but Boy Genius Report expects the slate to wield a back-facing 8MP camera, dual-LED flash, back-firing external speakers, and a microphone. The site also mentions previous rumors which say the Puccini will sport a 1.5-GHz processor, Android Honeycomb OS, and a 4G LTE radio.

AT&T's 4G LTE network will launch later this summer in five markets. Could AT&T flip the switch on LTE and the Puccini at the same time? We'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, we'd settle for knowing more about the Puccini's sleek-looking carrying case.

via Boy Genius Report