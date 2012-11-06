HTC and Verizon to Hold Joint New York City Event on November 13

According to the invite we just received, HTC and Verizon will hold a joint event in New York City on Nov. 13. The details for the event are sparse at the moment, and the invitation doesn't give much away in terms of possible devices, but we have a few ideas of our own.

HTC and Verizon are currently teaming up for HTC's Windows Phone 8X device, which has yet to receive a launch date or price, so that's a pretty good option. But there's also been rumblings about Verizon getting HTC's huge (and Japan-only) 5-inch Butterfly J.

Images of a U.S. version of the Butterfly J, which will reportedly be dubbed the HTC DLX or Droid Incredible X, have already leaked online. Although, according to Android Central, Verizon is foregoing the Incredible X nameplate, and will instead call the Butterfly J the HTC Droid DNA.

Whatever its name will be, the Butterfly Incredible DNA J is sure to be a monster of a phone. To start, it packs a Super LCD 2 display, quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and would naturally run on Verizon's 4G LTE network. Going by the pricing sheet posted by Android Central, the super-phone shouldn't put too much of a hurting on your wallet with its $199 price tag.

We'll be live at the Nov. 13 event so check back here for all the details.