How to Create and Sync Notes on the iPad

Create and Sync Notes from the iTunes App Store on your iPad by following these few simple steps:

Download Evernote (free) from the iTunes App Store.

(free) from the iTunes App Store. Sign up for an Evernote account within the app (or sign into your existing account).

within the app (or sign into your existing account). Download and install Evernote for your PC from www.evernote.com, as well as the extension for your browser (we used Firefox).

for your PC from www.evernote.com, as well as the extension for your browser (we used Firefox). Create a note on your iPad using the on-screen keyboard. Make sure you add a tag as well as a title to make it easier to find your note later.

using the on-screen keyboard. Make sure you add a tag as well as a title to make it easier to find your note later. Tap the microphone, photo, or camera icon to add a voice note, picture, or captured image to your note. (The camera option is limited to iPad owners.)

to add a voice note, picture, or captured image to your note. (The camera option is limited to iPad owners.) Tap Synchronize Now to sync your notes and access them via your desktop.

