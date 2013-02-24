Hands On with the K900: Lenovo Clover Trail+ Phablet

The K900 is Lenovo's new high-end smartphone, which was unveiled at CES earlier this year. We got our hands on this device at the Showstoppers event, part of the 2013 Mobile World Congress. This smartphone is not only bright and beautiful, it's also extremely thin. Measuring a mere 6.9 mm thick, the K900 manages to pack a 5.5-inch full 1080p screen onto this device, which is both bright and responsive.

Applications loaded and closed without any noticeable delays and the animations when we pulled down the top menu and toggled to the recently opened applications were smooth and fluid thanks to the Intel Core Clover Trail+ CPU. The device is definitely edging into phablet territory, as we had trouble reaching the entire screen when we used the device in one hand, but the thin profile and stainless steal alloy chasis gave this phone a premium feel.

There's a 13 megapixel rear-facing camera, with a focal length of only 1.8, and the 2 MP front facing camera captures 88 degrees, which means the camera can capture more content at a closer distance.

Unfortunately, we won't be seeing the Lenovo K900 coming to North America as the company is focusing on overseas markets, especially Asia, where the company has seen great success. There's not yet a price point, in any currency, but Lenovo says the phone will be in line to compete with other premium smartphones.