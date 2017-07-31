Take $440 Off the Editors' Choice ThinkPad X1 Carbon

With above average battery life and a super-thin chassis, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the best all around laptops you can buy.

For a limited time, you can use coupon code "THINKPADSALE" to drop the price of the entry-level X1 Carbon to just $1,028.30. That's $441 off and one of the cheapest prices we've seen for this Editors' Choice machine.

Buy on Lenovo

The X1 Carbon weighs 2.4 pounds and is only 0.6 inches at its thickest point. Its tough carbon fiber and magnesium chassis is made to withstand punishment and the laptop was also built to pass MIL-SPEC tests, which means it can survive extreme temperatures, shocks, and vibrations.

Unlike most super-thin laptops, the X1 Carbon has all the ports you could need including Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.0, full-size HDMI, and a micro-Ethernet port. We especially like that its battery can endure for 12 hours and 21 minutes, based on our proprietary battery test.

In terms of power, the base configuration features a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.5GHz Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. The 128GB SSD is our only gripe with this configuration, but you can upgrade to a 256GB SSD and pay $1,161.30 after coupon. That's an extra $133 well spent.

The X1 Carbon is probably too much laptop for a high schooler or college freshman, but for recent grads or grad students, it's one of the best machines you can buy.