New Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: 10th-Gen Power, Bigger Screen in Thinner Design

The best laptop you can buy now has a true 2-in-1 cousin.

The new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 for 2019 (starting at $999) takes everything we love about the regular XPS 13 — including an InfinityEdge display with close to zero bezels — and delivers up to 2.5 times the performance of its predecessor in a thinner design, thanks to Intel’s latest 10th-Gen processors.

I had a chance to go hands-on with this convertible ahead of its launch, and it seems to have a near-perfect balance of sleek design, comfort and power. Here’s what you get for the money.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 price and availability

Dell says that the new XPS 13 2-in-1 will go on sale in July and start at $999, but that is for the Core i3 configuration with 4GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. We'll have to see how much the Core i5 and Core i7 models cost closer to availability.

Design

Weighing 2.9 pounds and measuring 0.28 to 0.51 inches, the new XPS 13 2-in-1 is a bit heavier but thinner (2.7 pounds and 0.32 to 0.54 inches) than its predecessor. The new model includes a wider 16:10 screen with EyeSafe tech to reduce blue light, an edge-to-edge MagLev keyboard and a 19% larger touchpad.

Similar to the regular XPS 13, Dell includes a tiny 2.25mm webcam near the top of the display to avoid a nose cam. But there’s another major design improvement: the lip up front makes it a lot easier to open this 2-in-1 with one hand.

To keep things cool, Dell employs a dual-fan system and exhaust near the hinge.

Specs: Intel 10th-gen processors

Unlike the previous XPS 13 2-in-1, which used weaker Y-series processors, the new model ups the ante with 10-nanometer U-series processors for more power. Plus, adaptive performance technology uses algorithms to give you the speed boost when you need it.

The XPS 13 2-in-1 starts with the brand new Intel 10th Gen Ice Lake Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 256GB PCIe SSD, but you can get up to a Core i5 or i7 CPU and 8, 16 or 32GB of memory on board. You can also opt for a 512GB or 1TB SSD.

Display

By default, Dell includes a 13.4-inch 1080p touch panel, but you can upgrade to a 4K display. The 16:10 aspect ratio gives you a 7 percent larger screen than the last XPS 13 2-in-1.

Battery Life

Dell promises up to 16 hours of battery life via the 51 WHr battery, but that’s based on its own testing. We want to put this system through our battery tests to see how it performs when surfing the web.

Ports and Pen

Don’t expect much in the way of ports. You get just two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a microSD card reader and a 3.5mm headphone/mic jack. Dell also includes an active pen that magnetically attaches to the side of the system.

Outlook

Overall, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 looks like a big improvement over its predecessor and gives those looking for a laptop-tablet combo a nice-looking alternative to the regular XPS 13. But the 2-in-1 competition has gotten a lot better since Dell debuted the original XPS 13 2-in-1 in 2017. Can this new convertible catch up to the likes of the HP Spectre x360 13 and Lenovo Yoga C930? Stay tuned for our full review.