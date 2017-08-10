Consumer Reports: Don't Buy Microsoft Surface

Consumer Reports has pulled its recommendation of Microsoft's Surface line of laptops and 2-in-1s, following a survey of its users suggesting that the machines aren't reliable enough. Specifically, the "predicted reliability" is worse than other brands, the magazine says.

Following the subscriber survey of over 90,000 readers, Consumer Reports estimated that 25 percent of devices would have issues by the second year of ownership. The issues included freezing, unexpected shut downs and unresponsive touch screens, but the non-profit didn't list how many of each complaint it got.

Microsoft disputes the survey. “While we respect Consumer Reports, we disagree with their findings. Microsoft’s real-world return and support rates and customer satisfaction data show we are on par if not better than other devices in the category," a Microsoft spokesperson told Laptop Mag. "We stand firmly behind the quality and reliability of the Surface family of devices and continue to make quality our primary focus.”

Some of Microsoft's Surface devices have earned Laptop Mag's Editors' Choice award, including the Surface Pro and Surface Book. We still recommend them.

Consumer Reports last made a stir in the laptop world in December when it didn't recommend Apple's MacBook Pros after spotty battery life testing. The magazine reversed course in January after Apple issued a patch.

Photo: Sam Rutherford / Laptop Mag

Windows 10 Basics