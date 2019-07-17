Best Tablet Deals in July

Whether you're interested in Apple's iPads, Amazon's Fire HD line, Samsung's Tab S slates or the versatile Surface Go from Microsoft, now is the time to score an incredible deal.
Currently, Amazon has the Editor's Choice 2018 model iPad on sale for $249. That's $80 off its regular $329 retail price and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this Apple tablet. Walmart has this same iPad on sale for the same price, as well as a $175-off offer on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro (high-end 2018 iPad Pros get extra discounts at checkout).
It features a 9.7-inch Retina display with a 1536 x 2048 pixel resolution, an A10 Fusion CPU, and 32GB of storage. This Editor's Choice tablet is a solid choice if you're on a budget and don't want to drop $500+ on a new iPad. Looking for a lower price? Amazon's slashed the Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.1-inch) down to only $198.
Here are a few more of the best tablet deals we've seen so far.
Best Tablet Deals Now
You can get a great deal on some of the best tablets:
iPad, iPad Pro deals
- Apple iPad 2018 (32GB): was $329 now just $249 @ Amazon
- Apple iPad 2018 (128GB): was $429 now just $329 @ Amazon
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch (64GB): was $649 now just $474 @ Walmart
- iPad Pro 11-inch (256GB): was $949 now just $899 @ Amazon
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1TB): was $1,549 now just $1,199 @ Amazon (see final price at checkout)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2018 (64GB): was $999 now just $800 @ Amazon
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2018 (512GB): was 1,349.00 now just $1,099 (see final price at checkout)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2018 (1TB): was $1,749 now just $1,399 @ Amazon (see final price at checkout)
Surface, Lenovo Tab, Samsung Galaxy Tab and more
- Microsoft Surface Go (128 GB): was $499 now just $439 @ Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (128 GB): was $1,059 now just $899 @ Best Buy
- Lenovo Tab 3 (32 GB): was $249 now just $159 @ Amazon
- Lenovo Tab 4 10" (w/ Bluetooth keyboard): was $259.98 now just $199 @ Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A (16 GB): was $279 now just $198 @ Amazon
- Lenovo X1 Tablet (3rd Gen): was $2,369 now just $1,777 @ Lenovo