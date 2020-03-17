The best video editing laptops in 2020

You'll need one of the best video editing laptops to work with raw HD or 4K video or to create special effects. While you can trim small clips with a cheap laptop, they won't boast a fast processor, strong discrete graphics or a high-resolution display.

For it to be the best video editing laptop, you'll want something with a discrete graphics card. The cheapest on our list, which boasts Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, starts at around $1,099. For something with a more powerful card like a high-end Quadro or GTX 1070, as well as features like a high-end display, you may pay around $2,500 or more.

If you're wondering if one of the best gaming laptops can edit video, it probably can, but a dedicated media creation system is more likely to get perfect renders every time. The best video editing laptops are often among the best workstations, so if you need a great laptop for handling more graphics-intensive apps beyond video editing, you may want to go with the stronger alternative.

What are the best video editing laptops?

If you’re willing to spend a decent chunk of change, and you’re looking for the top video editing laptops, the Dell XPS 15 and the 16-inch MacBook Pro are your best bets. They offer gorgeous, high-res displays powered by some intense CPUs and GPUs that’ll power through most video editing projects that you can throw at them. Both laptops also sport slim aluminum chassis, making them incredibly portable.

If you’re looking for a video editing laptop under $1,000, your best bet would be to look at cheap gaming laptops. Something like the Lenovo Legion Y7000, which sports an GTX 1060 GPU and a decent display, will be good enough for you to get through some of your rigorous tasks. However, when money is no object and you’re a gamer, the best video editing laptop you can buy is the Alienware Area-51m, as it boasts superpowerful components, lightning fast SSDs and is entirely upgradable.

But if you’re not a gamer and you want to focus exclusively on video editing no matter the cost, consider picking up a workstation, like the MSI WS65 9TM, which is one of the best workstations you can buy overall. Its Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 GPU is optimized for tasks such as video editing, and thanks to its super colorful 4K display, you’ll be able to see all of your creative work come to life before your eyes.

The best video editing laptops you can buy today

Thanks to the Dell XPS 15 (2019)'s gorgeous 4K OLED display, awesome battery life and excellent performance, it's the best video editing laptop around.

1. Dell XPS 15 (2019)

The best video editing laptop you can buy

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Intel UHD 630/Nvidia GTX 1650 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 1TB HDD or 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch (1080p/4K/4K OLED) | Size: 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.7~0.5 inches | Weight: 4.5 pounds

Striking 4K OLED display

Great overall and graphics performance

Webcam in the right place

Slim, attractive design

Below-average battery life

Aluminum and carbon fiber -- a match made in techie heaven. This baby’s 4K OLED screen will take your eyes on a journey of color, covering 239 percent of the sRGB color gamut and blasting 626 nits of brightness. Those sharp visuals are matched by even sharper performance, with the XPS 15’s 9th Gen Core i9 CPU and Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU.

The carbon-fiber beauty fixed its one biggest problem and finally moved the webcam from the bottom bezel to the top. Not to mention that the XPS 15 is still light as ever, weighing only 4.5 pounds, making this a lean, portable killing machine -- easily at the top of the best video editing laptops. Just in case the colors aren't vivid enough for you, Dell preloaded several utilities to help. PremierColor lets you tweak color gamut, temperature and brightness.

See our full Dell XPS 15 (2019) review.

If you're on a budget, the best video editing laptop you can buy is the Lenovo Legion Y7000 due to its strong GPU and colorful display.

2. Lenovo Legion Y7000

Best budget video editing laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 256GB SSD 1TB HDD | Display: 15.6-inch (1080p) | Size: 14.2 x 10.5 x 1.1 - 0.9 inches | Weight: 5.3 pounds

Sleek, sports car design

Colorful display

Comfortable keyboard

Strong overall performance and graphics

Poor audio

If you're looking for the most bang for your buck then look no further than the Legion Y7000. For $1,099, you get a speedy 8th Gen Core i7 processor and a GTX 1060 GPU that completed the HandBrake benchmark in just 9 minutes and 24 seconds.

And for the price, you also get a gorgeous 15.6-inch, 1080p display, as it covered 153 percent of the sRGB color spectrum and emitted 277 nits of brightness. In the latest trailer for Aladdin, I was practically hypnotized by the genie lamp's bold, sparking blue vortex. Despite being a gaming laptop, its battery life isn't too bad either, lasting 4 hours and 28 minutes on a charge. Even for an affordable price, it makes its mark as one of the best video editing laptops.

See our full Lenovo Legion Y7000 review.

Thanks to its powerhouse performance and lightning fast SSD, the MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) is one of the best video editing laptops around. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

3. MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)

Our favorite Apple laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: AMD Radeon 5300M/5500M | RAM: 16GB/32GB | Storage: 512GB/1TB/2TB SSD | Display: 16-inch (3072 x 1920) | Size: 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 4.3 pounds

Radically improved Magic Keyboard

Immersive 16-inch display with slimmer bezels

Beastly performance

Display not 4K

No full-size USB port or SD card slot

If you prefer editing on an Apple machine, the new 16-inch Macbook Pro is hard to top. It comes with a speedy Intel Core i9 CPU and a powerful AMD Radeon Pro 5500M GPU. Its 16-inch display is bright, colorful and has super slim bezels compared to last year's model. When watching a trailer for The Mandalorian, I could make out the fine vents on the dirtied Storm Trooper helmets mounted on spikes.

The Touch Bar can even adapt depending on what app you're using, so you can apply filters or scrub through a clip without ever leaving fullscreen mode. The machine is also just 4.3 pounds and 0.6-inch thick, and the audio from the 16-inch MacBook Pro is even more impressive than the visuals. There’s a 6-speaker sound system on board with force-cancelling woofers. This system also offers beefier bass that’s half an octave deeper.

See our full MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) review.

If you're focused on power, the best video editing laptop for you is the Alienware Area-51m thanks to its desktop-level processor and beefy GPU.

4. Alienware Area-51m

The most powerful video editing laptop

CPU: Intel 8th Gen Core i7/9th Gen Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060/2070/2080 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB | Storage: 1TB HDD or 512GB/1TB/2TB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 16.1 x 15.9 x 1.1~1.7 inches | Weight: 8.5 pounds

Stunning space station aesthetic

Excellent graphics and overall performance

Lightning fast SSDs

All major components upgradable

Exorbitantly expensive

Meet one of the best video editing laptops: The Alienware Area-51m. This baby is powered by an overclockable 9th Gen Core i9 desktop processor combined with the latest RTX 2080 GPU. It completely crushed the HandBrake benchmark, transcoding a 4K video to 1080p in just 6 minutes flat. Along with its immense, upgradable power, you get the machine's gorgeous design and an SSD with a 1,272 MBps transfer rate.

War has never looked so good on a 17.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 display. From the bronze, sun-scorched deserts to pristine white snow dunes illuminated by the ethereal emerald glow of the aurora borealis, Battlefield V was devastatingly beautiful. And hidden behind a pair of black glossy vents, the Area-51m's hiding a powerful pair of speakers.

See our full Alienware Area-51m review.

Need a versatile design for work? The Microsoft Surface Book 2 (15-inch) is the best video editing laptop for the job.

5. Microsoft Surface Book 2 (15-inch)

Most versatile video editing laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 15-inch (3240 x 2160) | Size: 13.5 x 9.9 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 4.2 pounds

Detachable screen

Great pen experience

Long battery life

Very expensive

No Thunderbolt 3 port

Both a powerful laptop and a portable tablet, the Surface Book 2 is the most versatile notebook you can use to edit video. It comes with a powerful 8th Gen Core i7 CPU and discrete Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU, as well as an incredibly vibrant 3240 x 2160 display. The Surface Book 2's 3240 x 2160 display is bright and vivid, so it's perfect for drawing, video editing or just kicking back and watching five or six too many YouTube videos.

It lasted over 12 hours on our battery test, so you can edit all day without fear of losing a charge. If the 15-inch version is too big or too expensive for you, there's also a 13.5-inch option, but that steps down to either integrated or GTX 1050 graphics.

See our full Microsoft Surface Book 2 (15-inch) review.

The HP Spectre x360 (15-inch, 2019) boasts a strong GPU and a gorgeous 4K in a 2-in-1 design, making it one of the best video editing laptops you can buy.

6. HP Spectre x360 (15-inch, 2019)

Best 2-in-1 video editing laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia MX150/GTX 1050 Ti | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch (4K) | Size: 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 4.6 pounds

Sexy design

Colorful panel

Comfortable keyboard

Solid performance

Excellent battery life

Display could be brighter

Muddy speakers

The HP Spectre x360 is an elegant machine capable of completing the HandBrake benchmark in 10 minutes and 45 seconds. The Spectre x360's 15.6-inch, 4K, glossy display is a mixed bag. On one hand, it's ridiculously colorful and sharp, but on the other, this screen is annoyingly dim and comes with distracting glare.

However, the Spectre x360 features a super comfortable keyboard and a battery that can last up to 8 hours and 9 minutes on a charge.The included HP Active Pen has two programmable buttons and 2,048 pressure sensitivity levels. The Spectre x360's aluminum build is lathered in a premium Poseidon Blue that evokes the Greek god himself. On top of that, the hinges and surrounding area of the chassis are elegantly cut, creating a diamond-esque design.

See our full HP Spectre x360 (15-inch, 2019) review.

Are you an artist? The best video editing laptop for you is HP ZBook x2 thanks to its great stylus and awesome shortcut management.

7. HP ZBook x2

Best detachable video editing laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel HD 620 or Nvidia Quadro M620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB SSD | Display: 14-inch (4K) | Size: 14.4 x 8.9 x 0.8 inches (0.6 tablet) | Weight: 4.9 pounds

Great stylus

Excellent shortcut management

Comfortable keyboard

Very expensive

Could have stronger graphics performance

The HP ZBook x2 is pricey, but it gets you an adaptable tool for creative work. The matte, 14-inch 4K display lets you edit at any resolution, and, if you prefer a stylus, you can use the shortcut keys for quick actions or keep the Bluetooth keyboard nearby. The Quadro GPU could be stronger, but there are few devices that cater so directly to creatives.

You can get brighter displays, but the ZBook's 14-inch, 4K panel ranks as one of the most vivid we've ever measured. It's also one of the few matte touch screens I've seen, and it has a chemical coating that, when paired with the stylus, feels like you're writing on paper. The ZBook has what HP calls a DreamColor display, which means it can show 1 billion different colors.

See our full HP ZBook x2 review.

Dying for a badass Lenovo keyboard? Look no further than the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme for your best video editing laptop.

8. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme

Our favorite Lenovo laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4 pounds

Phenomenal 4K HDR display

Blazing-fast performance

Luxurious design

Below-average battery life

Runs warm

Lenovo propelled its X-series line straight into the future when it revealed that the ThinkPad X1 Extreme (starting at $1,673) would be its first 15-inch and the first to have a discrete graphics card. It comes with a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU and can be outfitted with an 8th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU as well as 64GB of RAM, which makes it a monster for video editing. It only took 10 minutes and 3 seconds to transcode a 4K video to 1080p on the HandBrake benchmark, which is twice as fast as the 20:30 category average.

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme met 12 MIL-STD-810G standards, which means it can survive high humidity, exposure to sand and dust, extreme temperatures and repeated drops. It also supports dTPM encryption, Intel vPro, a fingerprint reader and an optional Smart Card reader, making it ideal for business use. Additionally, it has an optional IR camera so you can sign into your laptop with Windows Hello facial recognition.

See our full Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme review.

The best workstation around will obviously double as the best video editing laptop any day, so if money is no object, get the MSI WS65 9TM. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

9. MSI WS65 9TM

The best workstation

CPU: Intel Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia Quadro T2000/RTX 5000 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB/32GB | Storage: 512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 14.1 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.3 pounds

Slim, lightweight design

Gorgeous 4K display

Strong performance and graphics

Military-durable and secure

Expensive

With a beastly Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 GPU and 16GB of VRAM, the MSI WS65 9TM is a kick-ass video editing machine. Top that off with its 17.3-inch, 4K display is also ridiculously vivid, as it covered 251 percent of the sRGB color gamut and emitted 393 nits of brightness. Jack Black's green-and-brown bow tie in the Jumanji: Next Level trailer might've been glossed over on another panel because of the darker shades, but it popped on the MSI WS65's panel.

On top of that, passed several MIL-SPEC durability tests and even has a decently long battery life for a souped up workstation. The MSI WS65 took a speedy 10 minutes and 36 seconds to complete our HandBrake benchmark. Taking pointers from the MSI GS75 Stealth and the MSI GS65 Stealth Thin, the MSI WS65 sports a svelte aluminum chassis layered in matte black-and-gold diamond trimming around the lid.

See our full MSI WS65 9TM review.

Looking for a solid gaming laptop that can do everything the best video editing laptops can? Check out the Alienware m15.

10. Alienware m15

Best gaming laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 or RTX 2060/2070/2080 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 1TB HDD/256GB SSD 1TB HDD/512GB 1TB HDD/1TB SSD/2TB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 14.3 x 10.8 x 0.8~0.7 inches | Weight: 4.8 pounds

Sleek, lightweight design

Great overall and gaming performance

Stunning display

Audio could be better

Bottom gets warm

If you plan on editing some gameplay videos, you'll need an actual gaming machine first. The Alienware m15 (starting at $1,352) comes with a speedy 8th Gen Core i7 and up to a GTX 1070 Max-Q that blazed through our HandBrake benchmark (transcoding a 4K video to 1080p) in 9 minutes and 51 seconds.

You can not only game but video edit on a display capable of reproducing 150 percent of the sRGB color gamut and emitting a solid 284 nits of brightness. On top of that, this baby will last 6 hours and 25 minutes on a full charge, which is impressive for a gaming laptop of this caliber. Even more a gaming laptop, it's one of the best laptops for video editing.

See our full Alienware m15 review.

If you need to multitask, the best video editing laptop for you is the Asus ZenBook Pro 15 thanks to its second screen on the touchpad.

11. Asus ZenBook Pro 15

Most innovative video editing laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Intel UHD 630or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch (4K) | Size: 14.4 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.2 pounds

Elegant, sophisticated design

Powerful overall and graphics performance

ScreenPad complements productivity tasks

Lightning-fast transfer speeds

Below-average battery life

This 4K speed demon packs an Intel Core i9 processor and a Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti GPU in a lightweight, sexy chassis accompanied by Asus' most interesting feature: the ScreenPad. Essentially a second display, ScreenPad is built into the touchpad to enhance your multitasking.

There are several apps built into the ScreenPad that can transform the secondary display according to use case including a numpad, calculator or a music player. It comes in handy when you want to game on your main display and watch a game guide on the second. When you're not fawning over the awesome ScreenPad, you get to take-in that sexy design and enjoy that eye-popping 141 percent of sRGB color gamut on the 4K display while you're bouncing around its comfortable keyboard.

See our full Asus ZenBook Pro 15 review.

Need a little more oomph in the GPU area on your Dell XPS 15? Then pick up the Dell Precision 5540, which is one of the best video editing laptops thanks to its killer graphics and slim design. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

12. Dell Precision 5540

The best XPS 15 alternative

Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p or 4K | CPU: Intel Core i5-9400H to Intel Xeon E-2276M | GPU: Nvidia Quadro T1000 to Quadro T2000 | RAM: 16GB to 64GB | Storage: 256GB SSD to 2TB SSD | Battery Life: 6 | Weight: 4.4 pounds

Strong performance and graphics

Vivid 4K OLED display

Slim, compact profile

Battery life could be better

Expensive

Dell basically took the XPS 15 and stuffed workstation components inside, which brought the Dell Precision 5540 into life. It's packing an Intel Core i9-9980HK processor, an Nvidia Quadro T2000 GPU and 32GB of RAM. When you're on the go, you don't have to worry about the Precision getting all scuffed up thanks to its MIL-SPEC chassis. It also sports a 15.6-inch, 4K OLED panel, which is perfect for video editing.

The screen covers 200% of the sRGB color gamut and averages 384 nits of brightness. In the Stranger Things, ahem, I mean Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer, Finn Wolfhard's blue shirt popped on the Precision 5540's screen. Even though the quick shot of the diner was dimly lit, I could spot the details of the coffee pots on the counter.

See our full Dell Precision 5540 review.

How to choose the best video editing laptops for you

Choosing the best video editing laptop for you depends on a couple of things. One is your budget -- how much are you willing to spend? And another is what you’ll be using it for -- of course you’re video editing, but are you simply trimming small clips in 720p? Or are you editing massive projects in 4K? Your answer will determine what kind of system you need.

If you want to get into video editing as a hobby, we recommend starting out with a cheap gaming laptop. It’ll offer you a decent amount of power and you’ll get a feel if you want to stick with video editing for the future. If you’re a professional that needs a top-of-the-line video editing laptop, you’re going to need a sharper and brighter display to get your work done, which will cost a pretty penny. So when you’re buying a video editing laptop, ask yourself -- how much do you actually need it?

How we test the best video editing laptops

There’s a number of tests that we run on video editing laptops to make sure they’re up to par with our standards, such as Geekbench, which measures the overall performance of the CPU, and the HandBrake video editing test, which determines how long a laptop takes to transcode a video from 4K to 1080p. To test the GPU, we use synthetic benchmarks like 3DMark Ice Storm Unlimited and 3DMark Fire Strike.

Performance isn’t the only thing you have to worry about when you’re looking to buy a video editing laptop. We also take into account the display, specifically the resolution, the sRGB color gamut coverage and average number of nits that its panel can produce. Considering that content is frequently consumed on phones with OLED screens or giant colorful TVs, you need to make sure you’re able to see what your users will be seeing when you’re editing videos.