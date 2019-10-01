Best Gaming Mouse 2019

Thanks to large screens, powerful GPUs and plenty of fans, gaming laptops can easily rival their bigger desktop cousins. But while these laptops' keyboards are getting better, a touchpad is still a poor substitute for a gaming mouse.

The best gaming mice on the market today offer ergonomic grips, helpful extra buttons, intricate software packages and more. Whether you're looking to enjoy immersive, single-player adventures or hone your skills on the tournament circuit, it's worth investing in a good mouse to accompany you.

Laptop tests gaming mice by running them through some of the most popular PC titles on the market today. We evaluate how well they perform, both in game and for everyday-productivity tasks. Whether you want something premium or cheap, wired or wireless, large or small, there's a mouse out there that will suit your play style and budget.

Credit: Razer

The Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum has it all: a comfortable design, a handful of well-placed extra buttons, a bevy of useful software options and even some very pretty RGB backlighting. You can change dots-per-inch (DPI) sensitivity on the fly, adjust the resistance of the scroll wheel, and even slow down the action for a few seconds with a well-placed "sniper" button. The G502 doesn't favor any particular genre, making it a versatile and worthwhile choice for gamers of all stripes. At $80, it's one of the more expensive wired gaming mice you can buy, but it's also worth every penny. DPI: 200-12,000 | Buttons: 11 | Size: 130 x 76 x 38mm | Weight: 164 grams

Old tech is not necessarily bad tech, as the Logitech G300s demonstrates. You can often find this time-tested mouse for less than $20, but don't call it cheap; it's simply inexpensive due to its age. The G300s is a small, comfortable, ambidextrous mouse with extra buttons on both sides and thumb grooves to keep both righties and lefties comfortable while they game. The mouse is compatible with Logitech's robust gaming software, which means you can customize the G300s' six extra buttons for whatever useful features you had in mind. If you want a great mouse but can't bear to spend $50 or more, the G300s is your best bet. DPI: 200-2,500 | Buttons: 9 | Size: 114 x 71 x 36mm | Weight: 82 grams

If you can't stomach spending more than $100 on a wireless peripheral, the Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless is a good choice, offering many of the same features as pricier mice, all for $50. This right-handed, ergonomic mouse keeps things simple, with just two thumb buttons and a plain, smooth, black chassis. But what the Harpoon RGB Wireless lacks in style, it makes up for in substance. The mouse has perfect wireless performance, coupled with a comfortable design and plenty of DPI options for discerning gamers. While the RGB lighting feels a little superfluous, it does nothing to detract from an excellent, reasonably priced product. DPI: 100-10,000 | Buttons: 6 | Size: 116 x 68 x 40mm | Weight: 99 grams

Logitech G903

At $150, the Logitech G903 (based on the similarly excellent G900) is not for the faint of wallet. But if you can meet the asking price, you'll find one of the best-designed mice on the market, with perfect wireless fidelity to boot. Like other Logitech G mice, the G903 is comfortable, durable and responsive. But it also has a number of features you won't find on cheaper mice, such as swappable side buttons, a powerful wireless connection and full compatibility with Logitech's Powerplay technology. This means that if you have the compatible mouse pad, you can charge your G903 wirelessly while you play, obviating the need for you to ever plug in your mouse again. DPI: 200-12,000 | Buttons: 9 | Size: 130 x 67 x 40mm | Weight: 107 grams

Razer Atheris

If you travel a lot with your gaming laptop in tow, having a full-size mouse can be a troublesome proposition. After all, there's not always much room to maneuver at an airport lounge or on a hotel desk. That's when having a laptop-optimized gaming mouse like the Razer Atheris can come in handy. This small mouse fits easily into a backpack or a pocket and doesn't require any cumbersome wires to operate. Instead, you can connect it directly via Bluetooth or with a well-hidden USB dongle that sits within the Atheris' chassis for easy storage. This mouse is also comfortable to hold and offers lots of software options. DPI: 100-7,200 | Buttons: 5 | Size: 100 x 63 x 34mm | Weight: 66 grams