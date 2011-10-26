AZiO Launches Extreme Gaming Keyboard

Any true gamer knows the grim feeling that comes with having to flip over a keyboard to let the Mountain Dew drip out of its cracks, or the aching arthritic pain crawling up the hands from incessant key pounding. Let's face it; it's not easy being a player. With the release of the elaborate Levetron Mech4 gaming keyboard, AZiO helps to relieve woeful gamers of their voluntary ailments.

The Levetron Mech4 features a spill-proof design carved with gutters and a detachable numerical pad as part of its modular design, AZiO said in a press release. Given the customizable (transformable?) nature of this rig, Megatron would have been as suitable a name as Levetron. There's also a modular macro keypad attached to the keyboard, and as well as dual USB extension ports. So basically, this is a lot more than a keyboard.

“By allowing the numeric keypad to be attached to either side of the keyboard, gamers can use these keys as additional macro keys, customize them for extra functions, or simply use them as a standard numeric keypad to improve your game and win!” said Wilson Tang, vice president of marketing at AZiO, in the release.

That's not the end of the good news for gamers though: the mechanical-switch keyboard means you'll be clacking away in a classy manner for what the developer says is a lifespan of 50 million keystrokes. Role-players out there will also be satisfied with anti-ghosted Q,W,E,A,S,D,Z,X,C keys - only, like, the most important keys ever - to enable simultaneous keystrokes.

It'll be available beginning October 30 for $109.99 at www.ncix.com and www.cyberpowerpc.com.