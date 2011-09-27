Apple's iPhone 5 Launch Event Scheduled for October 4th

It's official! Industry pundits have been predicting that Apple would launch its next-generation iPhone in early October and now the company has proven them right but sending out invitations to an October 4th press event.

We just received our invite from Apple PR, which contained nothing more than the graphic above, instructions for how to RSVP, and directions to appropriate building on Apple's Cupertino campus. We'll be there reporting live from the event, which starts at 10 a.m. PT.

While we can't tell much from the invitation, we know that Apple is not playing coy about the purpose of its event as the graphic clearly states "Let's talk iPhone." In recent months, there have been plenty of rumors circulating about Apple's next-gen phone. Here are 11 things you need to know about the iPhone 5.