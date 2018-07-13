Just Bought a 2017 MacBook Pro? How to Trade It In for 2018 Model

Apple's new MacBook Pros offer nice power improvements over last year's models, with 8-generation Intel Core processors and even a quieter keyboard. But what if you recently bought a 2017 model and wish you had gotten your hands on a 2018 one?

As 9to5Mac notes, your best chance of getting a 2018 MacBook after buying a 2017 model is if you bought your computer within the last 14 days. In that case, you can return your MacBook to the Apple store, no questions asked. You can then use that cash to buy your 2018 model and walk out with the latest and greatest notebook from the company.

But if you bought a MacBook Pro in the last 30 days or so, it really might come down to how nice an Apple Store employee is, according to 9to5Mac.

MORE: Apple Unveils 2018 MacBook Pros: What We Like, What We Don't

The Apple-tracking site interviewed some Apple Store staff who told it that managers, within reason, can decide on an individual basis whether to let you exchange your 2017 MacBook Pro for a 2018 model. For instance, if you bought your MacBook Pro 15 or 16 days ago, there's a good chance that the manager will let it go and treat it like a 14-day return.

According to the report, Apple wants to empower its employees who have a relationship with the customer to do what's right on an individual basis. And while there's still a chance you'll run into someone who will stick to the rules and not offer you an exchange, store employees tell 9to5Mac to ask nicely and see what happens. As long as you're close enough to the 14-day window and you ask nicely, even a purchase you made a month ago might be allowed to be exchanged.

Still, don't waste their time: if you have a MacBook Pro you bought six months ago, you're not going to be able to trade it for a 2018 model.

Apple Laptop Guide