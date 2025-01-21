A new iPad Air may arrive soon — with one major upgrade

Apple launched the M2 iPad Air in May 2024, which historically would mean we wouldn't see a new iPad Air until late 2025 or early 2026. However, according to an October report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the next-gen iPad Air will arrive sometime early this year.

"Early" in the year could mean anything from February to May, so the potential announcement date is still a little fuzzy for the next iPad Air. Considering the existing M2 iPad Air launched in May, I'd assume a release date of May 2025 for the new iPad Air, but an announcement could come as early as March, the month Apple typically tends to debut new iPads.

In October, Gurman said, "Apple will probably implement the M3 chip in the next iPad Air." Thanks to a recent leak, we have further confirmation that the iPad Air will achieve M3 performance in its next iteration.

What we know so far about the next iPad Air

Thanks to @evleaks on X (via 9to5Mac), currently a private account belonging to Evan Blass, we have another source claiming the upcoming Air will be equipped with Apple's previous-gen M3 chip.

Blass shared a document that referenced the "apple-ipad-air-13-(m3)" and the "apple-ipad-air-11-(m3)." In the past, leaks from Blass have been fairly reliable, so while we're taking everything with a grain of salt until we hear directly from Apple, it's encouraging to see another source citing proof of the M3 chip in the next iPad Air.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Past a more powerful M3 chipset, rumors also suggest Apple will release a new Magic Keyboard designed specifically for the iPad Air. The new keyboard will supposedly "bring some of the features of the iPad Pro keyboard down-market," according to Gurman. Potential features could include a thinner and/or lighter design, a row of function keys with shortcuts, and a larger glass trackpad.

With an improved keyboard and stronger M3 performance, the iPad Air could become a budget-friendly laptop alternative for simple tasks.

Via 9to5Mac, an anonymous source reached out to a podcast with information on the upcoming iPad's display. Supposedly, the M3 iPad Air will receive "a higher refresh rate LCD display with a new liquid motion panel fixed at around 90Hz." We've seen no other rumors that second this upgrade, but it sure would be nice.

Apple typically hosts an event every spring, so we should hopefully only have to wait a few more months to hear more about the more powerful, next-gen iPad Air.