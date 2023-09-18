iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 available today: release time, how to download

Apple’s latest OS updates arrive today for compatible iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch devices! The full release of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 is expected to arrive in a matter of hours, and we want to make sure you’re up to date on when you can expect it, what to do in advance, and how to download it on each device.

Today’s updates will go live at the same time around the world, typically Apple releases its new updates into the wild at around 10 a.m. PDT for those on the west coast of the United States, or 1 p.m. EDT for those on the east coast.

However, that leaves a lot of confusing time zone checks for the rest of the world. Thankfully, we’ve done the leg work for you. Here’s the list of when the latest iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch updates go live in their respective time zones:

United States and Canada: 10 a.m. PDT, 11 a.m. MDT, 1 p.m. EDT

Brazil: 2 p.m. BRT

United Kingdom: 6 p.m. BST

Europe: 7 p.m. CEST,

Russia: 8 p.m. MSK

India: 10:30 p.m. IST

China: Tuesday, Sept. 19, 1 a.m. CST

Australia: Tuesday, Sept. 19, 1 a.m. AWST, 3 a.m. AEST

Japan: Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2 a.m. JST

New Zealand: Tuesday, Sept. 19, 5 a.m. NZST

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10: Is my device compatible?

Not all devices will be able to make the jump to Apple’s next wave of operating system updates. So be sure to double-check that your device is one of those capable of downloading the update in advance.

Here's Apple's official list of supported devices for the iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 updates:

iOS 17 compatible iPhones

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 14 iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 11 iPhone 14 Pro Max iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 13 iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 13 mini iPhone XS iPhone 13 Pro iPhone XS Max iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone XR iPhone 12 iPhone SE (2nd generation or later) iPhone 12 mini Row 9 - Cell 1

iPadOS 17 compatible iPads

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation and later) iPad Air (3rd generation and later) iPad Pro 10.5-inch iPad (6th generation and later) iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later) iPad mini (5th generation and later)

watchOS 10 compatible Apple Watches

Swipe to scroll horizontally Apple Watch Series 4 Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch Series 5 Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch SE Apple Watch Ultra Apple Watch Series 6 Row 3 - Cell 1

Before any major software update, Apple recommends you backup the data on your device using iCloud or your computer. If you don’t know how to do this, follow our guides on how to backup your iPhone or how to backup your iPad to get up to speed.

Once you’ve made a backup, you’ll need to make sure you have a charger to hand. Apple recommends leaving your device on charge during the update process to avoid any issues mid-install. You’ll also need to make sure you’re connected to the internet (preferably by Wi-Fi), to make sure your download is as stable as possible.

Finally, you’ll need to free up enough space to perform the download and install the latest OS update. Typically, iPhone and iPad OS updates can be up to 6GB in size, so ensure there’s plenty of room on your device to handle that download. Apple Watch updates tend to be smaller in size, usually requiring between 2GB and 3GB of storage.

(Image credit: Apple / Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

Updating your iPhone or iPad to the latest version is straightforward and easy to do. After checking your device is compatible, follow these simple steps to get the latest OS update.

Step 1: On your device, open “Settings.”

Step 2: Tap “General,” then “Software Update.”

Step 3: Tap on the software update you wish to download (or the option saying “Upgrade to iOS 17/iPadOS 17”).

Step 4: Tap on “Install Now” or “Download and Install,” before following the on-screen instructions to complete the setup.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Watches running watchOS 6 or later can install the new update by pretty much the exact same procedure. Just make sure that your watch is connected to Wi-Fi and follow these simple steps to download the watchOS 10 update:

Step 1: On your Apple Watch, open “Settings.”

Step 2: Tap “General,” and then “Software Update.”

Step 3: Install the pending software update and follow all on-screen instructions.

However, if your Apple Watch has been shy about updating for some time and you’re running a version of the OS below watchOS 6, you’ll need to use your iPhone to perform the update. In this instance, you need your iPhone to be running the latest iOS version first. After you’ve done that perform the following steps:

Step 1: Open the “Apple Watch” app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap “My Watch,” “General,” and finally “Software Update.”

Step 3: Download the pending update and wait for the progress wheel to appear. This could take anywhere from a few minutes to an hour to complete.