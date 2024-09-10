7 Apple Watch Series 10 upgrades you need to know before buying

Apple unveiled its latest Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the all-new Apple Watch Hermès at its 'Glowtime' presentation yesterday. While the event mostly focused on iPhone, we got a first look at some big upgrades coming to Apple's beloved smartwatches.

Apple Watch Series 10 in particular has been updated in several areas, whether that be with its reduced size, improved display, additional features and far more.

It's currently available to pre-order and is set to launch beginning September 20 starting at $399 for the 42-millimeter aluminum case, with the new titanium model starting at $699.

Without further ado, here are seven new updates to the Apple Watch Series 10 that you should know before buying.

1. The fastest charging in Apple watch

The Apple Watch Series 10 can be charged faster than ever before thanks to a "larger and more efficient charging coil." It can last up to eight hours of normal daily use after fifteen minutes of charging, and from only being plugged in for eight minutes it can power eight hours of sleep tracking.

We've all forgotten to charge our devices, so being able to get as much juice into your watch in as little time as possible is huge. The ability to hit 80 percent battery in around 30 minutes brings Apple Watch Series 10 to a whole new level.

2. Thinner than ever before

The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's thinnest smartwatch so far, with its 42-millimeter case size coming in at 42 x 36 x 9.7 millimeters and weighing anywhere between 29.3 grams (with cellular) to 30 grams.

In comparison, the Apple Watch Series 9's smallest 41-millimeter case comes in at 41 x 35 x 10.7 millimeters and 32 grams, making it a whole millimeter thicker and a decent bit heavier than the latest generation.

However, it isn't quite as light as the 2nd Generation Apple Watch SE, which benefits from its smaller size and is 26.4 to 27.8 grams at 40 millimeters or 33 grams at 44 millimeters.

3. Larger display at higher resolution

With every new iteration of an Apple product, we expect (and hope) that display bezels will get smaller as more and more of the front panel is taken up by the screen, and that's exactly what's happening with the Apple Watch Series 10. It now features nine percent more active screen area than the Apple Watch Series 9.

(Image credit: Apple)

The 42mm model's display resolution is now 374 x 446 pixels with a 989 square millimeter display area, while the 46mm version has a 416 x 496-pixel resolution with a 1,220 square millimeter display area.

Comparatively, the Apple Watch Series 9's 41mm model was at 352 x 430-pixel resolution with a 904 square millimeter display area, and the 45mm model came in at 396 x 484 pixels with a 1,143 square millimeter area.

Long story short, it's at a higher resolution, it's larger and has smaller bezels.

4. Sleep apnea detection

Apple unveiled that the new Apple Watch Series 10 will feature sleep apnea notifications, a first for any Apple smartwatch, but not for smartwatches in general. Samsung already beat Apple to the punch there.

The ability to monitor or 'diagnose' sleep apnea is part of a steady march forward on making the Apple Watch a must-have health device and should appeal to the drowsiest among us.

(Image credit: Apple)

As claimed by Cleveland Clinic, a non-profit academic medical center, sleep apnea can have some serious complications, including heart damage or heart failure, cardiac death, and arrhythmia.

The feature is currently pending FDA clearance, and it will be supported on Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, so it's not necessarily exclusive to the latest model.

However, it doesn't exist as a surefire method of detecting sleep apnea, as the notification will insist that there's a possibility over the course of multiple sleep session before recommending the user go to a doctor.

5. Aquatic features for swimmers

The Apple Watch Series 10 is introducing two new aquatic features. It's already water resistant up to 50 meters and is "swimproof," but it now has a depth gauge of up to six meters alongside a water temperature sensor all available in the Oceanic+ application. In the same app, you can track time and direction.

(Image credit: Apple)

However, as seen on the product page for Apple Watch Series 10, Apple says "They should not be used for scuba diving, waterskiing, or other activities involving high-velocity water or submersion below shallow depth." Essentially, this is exclusively for swimmers and not for professional divers looking to submerge deep beneath water.

6. Say goodbye to stainless steel

Unlike previous generations, Apple Watch Series 10 will no longer be available in stainless steel, with only options between an aluminum or titanium model.

(Image credit: Apple)

The aerospace-graded polished titanium finishes come in three color schemes: slate (black), Gold, and Natural (silver). Titanium is well known for its strength-to-weight ratio, as it weighs 34.4 grams (compared to Apple Watch Series 9's 42.3 grams of stainless steel) yet is still "extremely durable."

Aluminum has always been an option in previous models, although the latest model has an all-new option for Jet Black aluminum, which is polished to be "extremely reflective" before going through a "30-step anodization process to create a deep, glossy black" according to Apple's website.

7. Audio playback is finally here

Apple Watch Series 10 can now play audio through its built-in speakers, allowing users to listen to music, podcasts, and audiobooks, right from the smartwatch itself. This is pretty useful if you don't want to constantly have AirPods or another external audio device connected.

This isn't the first time the Apple Watch has been able to play sound, as the Apple Watch Series 9 could utilize Siri, phone calls, voice mail, and voice memos through its speakers.