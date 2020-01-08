ViewSonic Elite XG550 hands-on review: I need an OLED gaming monitor in my life

LAS VEGAS, NV -- ViewSonic has some of the best gaming monitors around, especially if you're on a budget. But for CES 2020, the company is busting out the big guns with its ViewSonic Elite XG550 55-inch, 4K OLED gaming monitor.

The price of the ViewSonic Elite XG550 is yet to be determined, but it is going to launch sometime in Q4.

ViewSonic Elite XG550 design

The Elite XG550's display is basically the size of a full-blown TV. The bezels on each side are superthin and clean. There's a neat Elite logo hanging from the bottom bezel, and below that is a diamond-shaped metal base. There's a smaller, hollow diamond connect behind it, presumably to distribute the weight.

(Image credit: Future)

The thick back panel on the Elite XG550 has white LED lighting that you have to remove in order to access the ports, which pretty inconvenient.

ViewSonic Elite XG550 ports

With the ViewSonic Elite XG550, you'll get three HDMI ports, two DisplayPorts, four USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-B port and a headphone jack.

(Image credit: Future)

There aren't any details on whether it has any speakers, however, more details will be revealed closer to Q4.

ViewSonic Elite XG550 display

The ViewSonic Elite XG550 sports a 55-inch, 3840 x 2160 OLED panel with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a speedy 0.5 millisecond response time. According to ViewSonic, it covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

(Image credit: Future)

In Project Cars 2, the Audi onscreen popped a feverishly colorful red, and thanks to the 4K resolution, the grilles on the back were super crisp. I was most impressed by how bright the display was in the midst of a well-lit Pepcom showroom. Thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate, I felt like I was actually in the passenger seat of the car because of how smooth it looked.

The ViewSonic Elite XG550 is going to come with some sort of adaptive sync, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Bottom line

The ViewSonic Elite XG550 was vibrant in person while Project Cars 2 was on the screen, but I'd like to get more time with the it playing different games like The Witcher 3 or even Dark Souls 3. We also want to hook it up in our lab to see what kind of benchmarks it hits, so stay tuned for that and for our full review later this year.

