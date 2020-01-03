Lenovo's new ThinkPad X1 Yoga boasts 10th Gen CPU, Dolby Vision

Lenovo is launching a new ThinkPad X1 Yoga with 10th Gen Comet Lake processors, but still no discrete graphics.

CES 2020 is jam-packed with potential best laptops and what better way to start off the New Year than by unveiling Lenovo's latest iteration of its best 2-in-1 business notebook: The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 is slated to launch sometime in 2020 (no exact month has been detailed just yet), and will start at $1,599.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 design

Those who love the ThinkPad X1 Yoga line will be happy to see the slick CNC Iron Gray aluminum design once again on the Gen 5. It still gives off that premium vibe, as if I'm a CEO walking into a business meeting.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The interior is more gray surrounding a black keyboard with red accents on the pointing stick buttons. It's exactly what you'd think a ThinkPad would look like, except gray. While the side bezels are pleasantly narrow, the top bezel could use a trim. Above the keyboard is a small speaker vent in line with the hinge.

Obviously, as a Yoga, it sports a 2-in-1 design, so you can flip and rotate this baby 360 degrees.

At 3 pounds and 12.7 x 8.6 x 0.6 inches, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 is incredibly light and slim, making it a perfect companion for business users who are always on the go.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 ports

Despite being slim, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 has a decent number of ports. It offers two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI port, a headphone jack and a security lock slot. it also has a little garage just for the included stylus.

If you need more ports, take a look at our best USB Type-C hubs and best laptop docking stations pages to properly expand.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 display

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 boasts a 14-inch display that can be configured with multiple panels.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

There are two 1920 x 1080 displays. One is a basic 400 nit panel and the other is a privacy screen rated at 500 nits of brightness. You can bump up to a 2560 x 1440 panel, which will be sharper but net you a lower 300 nits of brightness (which is still pretty bright). Finally, you can go all out and get the 3840 x 2160 Dolby Vision display, which goes up to 500 nits and offers HDR400 compatibility.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 keyboard and touchpad

While we haven't tested the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5's keyboard just yet, we suspect it'll be has good as the one on the ThinkPad X1 Yoga (4th Gen, 2019), which we adored.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

We said that the previous generation keyboard's curved keys conformed to your fingers, offered a surprising amount of key travel, and had just the right amount of resistance that rewarded you with a hardy click when you pressed down on them.

Lenovo stated that this keyboard will offer backlighting once again and have 1.5 millimeters of key travel, which is in-line with what we generally prefer (1.5 to 2.0 mm).

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 specs

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 can be configured with up to a 10th Gen Core i7 Comet Lake processor, 16GB of RAM, a 2TB PCIe SSD, Intel UHD Graphics and a 4K display. So yeah, this thing is kind of a beast, but it doesn't have discrete graphics, which would have been a nice touch.

It's also MIL-SPEC tested, like the previous version, so business users that frequently travel, especially by air, won't have to worry about your new laptop getting damaged. And as far as security is concerned, you can configure the Yoga Gen 5 with vPro for remote management as well as an IR webcam and fingerprint reader for Windows Hello. The system also comes with a privacy shutter for the webcam and a dTPM 2.0 security chip.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 battery life

Lenovo is packing a 51Wh battery in the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5, which the company rated for 10 to 15 hours of battery life. That's impressive and not unrealistic, as the previous model lasted 10 hours and 18 minutes on our battery test. We're looking forward to similar, if not better, endurance.

Bottom line

We're excited to get our hands on the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 and put it to the test in our lab. Stay tuned to our updated hands-on review as well as our upcoming full review and benchmarks later this year. For more news on laptops, tablets and more, check out our CES 2020 hub page.