Acer's Predator CG552K is 55 inches of OLED gaming madness

Acer announced the Predator CG552K, which is a 55-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor clocked at a 120Hz refresh rate (I want).

Acer unveiled a flurry of gaming monitors at CES 2020, including a 55-inch OLED beast known as the Predator CG552K. The company is also launching a curved gaming monitor, the Predator X38, and a standard gaming monitor, the Predator X32.

The Predator CG552K and the Predator X32 are slated to launch sometime in Q2 for a whopping $2,999 and $3,599, respectively, while the Predator X38 will launch in April 2020 for $2,399.

Acer Predator CG552K design

You can call the Predator CG552K a monitor all you want, but at 55 inches, this thing is a TV in the same vein that the Alienware AW5520QF is most definitely a TV. But, to give credit to where credit is due, the Predator CG552K is absolutely slick.

(Image credit: Acer)

It sports a wide base and two thin supports coming out of each side to support the monitor. The bezels basically don't exist, and there's a stylish Predator symbol popping out of the bottom bezel where the controls are.

Acer Predator CG552K ports

The Predator CG552K has a decent number of ports. There's three HDMI 2.0 ports, two DisplayPort v1.4 ports, one USB Type-C port, two USB 2.0 ports and two USB 3.0 ports.

For $2,999, you best believe that Acer is not going to leave you speaker-less. There's two 10W speakers built-in the system.

Acer Predator CG552K display

The Predator CG552K's 55-inch screen is not only massive but also sharp and vivid, thanks to its 3840 x 2160 OLED panel. Its rated for 400 nits of brightness and offers 98.5% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

On top of that, the panel is HDR400 compatible and its Delta-E is less than 1, meaning that its colors are super accurate. And even though the Predator CG552K boasts a 4K screen, it has a 120Hz refresh rate and features a 0.5-millisecond response time.

Acer Predator X32

The Predator X32 boasts a 32-inch, 4K display with Nvidia G-Sync technology. It features a 1152 zone local dimming mini LED panel that can get up to a wild 1440 nits of brightness. It's also compatible with HDR1400.

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer claims that the panel covers 99% of the AdobeRGB and 89.5% of the Rec2020 color gamuts. Top that off with a 144Hz refresh rate and a neat 178 degree viewing angle.

While the Predator X32 is much smaller than its 55-inch counterpart, it features the same sleek design, with slim metallic base and super-thin bezels. It also comes with two 4W stereo speakers.

Acer Predator X38

The Predator X38 sports a 37.5-inch, 3840 x 1600 curved display that covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer hasn't revealed how bright the monitor can get, but it does offer Nvidia G-Sync and has a 175Hz refresh rate when it's overclocked. It also has a 1 millisecond response time.

You can adjust your viewing position with the Predator X38's -5 to 25 degree tilt, +/- 30 degree swivel and 5.11-inch height adjustment. The monitor also comes with two 7W speakers.

Bottom line

We're excited to see the new Predator line-up in-person, especially the Acer Predator CG552K, and see how it compares to other gaming monitors and current OLED TVs. Stay tuned to a fleshed out hands-on as well as a full review and benchmarks for all of the new monitors. For more news on laptops, tablets and more, check out our CES 2020 hub page.