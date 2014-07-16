Innovative Technology Justin 3000 mAh Power Case Review

Nothing drains your iPhone's battery like FaceTime calls, and nothing is more annoying than having to hold your phone up to make sure your face is visible to your caller. Innovative Technology's Justin 3000 mAh Power Case aims to solve both problems, providing more than double the iPhone's battery life and a way to prop up the phone during video chats. Although the design is hefty, overall, this case is a clever and useful accessory.

Design

At 5.7 x 2.5 x 0.6 inches and weighing 3.9 ounces, the Justin is one of the larger iPhone battery cases we've tested. It essentially doubles the weight and thickness of the iPhone itself.

Click to EnlargeThe Justin is much larger and heavier than the Tylt Energi Sliding case, which measures 5.5 x 2.6 x 0.35 inches and weighs 3.35 ounces, and weighs the same as the iBattz Mojo Hi5 Power Bank.

The large frame of the Justin case does have one advantage: You can rotate the top part of the frame back so that it acts as a stand for your iPhone. This could be useful if you use your iPhone as a work phone, and want to easily see who's calling. Still, it doesn't look or feel as sleek as the Tylt case, whose rounded edges are more comfortable, and whose battery can be removed.

A button at the top of the case can activate the iPhone's power button when pressed, or slide to open the case. Along the bottom of the front are four blue LEDs that show the status of the battery case.

The bottom of the Justin case has a microUSB port as well as a button to activate the case's battery. As with all iPhone 5s battery cases, the Justin comes with a 3.5mm headphone extender, without which you wouldn't be able to plug in your cans.

Performance

Without the case, our AT&T iPhone 5s lasted 5 hours and 1 minute on the Laptop Mag battery test (Web surfing via LTE with the brightness at 150 nits). That's well below our average smartphone battery life of 7:44. However, with the case attached, the iPhone lasted 12 hours and 23 minutes.

That's a remarkable increase--and one of the better runtimes we've seen from a case. However, the Tylt Energi case boosted the iPhone's endurance nearly 3 hours longer, reaching 15:12 with the screen brightness at 40 percent. The $79 iBattz Mojo Hi5 Power Bank lasted 12:54.

Bottom Line

Click to EnlargeProviding more than double the battery life for an iPhone 5s is a feat in itself, but the Justin 3000 mAh iPhone power case has another trick up its sleeve. By flipping the top part of the case down, the case can prop your iPhone up for video or phone calls. Not bad for $69.

However, the bulky design makes it less ergonomic than the Tylt Energi case. Though it costs $30 more, the Tylt lasts much longer on a charge and slides into your pocket better. But for those who want a case that doubles as a stand, the Justin case could be just what you need.