Bose QuietComfort 15 Review

While we wish we could listen without power, the Bose QuietComfort 15 offers superior noise cancellation and good audio quality.

Bose continues its tradition of excellent noise cancellation and supreme comfort with its QuietComfort 15. The $299 price tag is par for the course with Bose products.

A large rigid case keeps the pricey cans safe in your baggage, and Bose also includes an airplane adapter. The earpads seal out noise very well without any power, though unfortunately the headphones won't work without batteries.

Noise cancellation immediately produces a virtually silent environment. The QC15 blocks out a broader range of frequencies than the rest of the pack, making them great for just reducing background noise without even playing any music.

Our test music sounded pleasingly warm and lively, with strong upper bass and clear highs. Upper mids can be a bit harsh, leading to mild listener fatigue during long listening sessions.

While we like the overall sound of the QC15, we prefer the more accurate Denon, and we wish it were possible to listen without power.