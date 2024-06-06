You can get a free iPhone 15 right now without a trade-in — here's how

Want to get Apple's iPhone 15 for free? Well, you can through Verizon!

Currently, Verizon is offering an $829 discount for the iPhone 15 with 128GB of storage, which slashes the phone's price to exactly $0.

And here's the best part: no trade-in is required. Trade-in offers seem glamorous but are often disappointing when you get to checkout, enter your phone's info, and see you're only getting $200 off rather than the "up to $1,000" offer that drew you in.

While you don't have to trade in your existing phone for this sweet iPhone 15 deal, there's still a small catch. To snag an iPhone 15 for free through Verizon, you must set up a new line, pay a one-time activation fee of $35, and choose the Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan.

Verizon's Unlimited Plus plan costs as little as $45/line for four lines or $80 for a single line. Then, the Unlimited Ultimate Plan costs slightly more at $55/line for four lines or $100 for a single line. You can check out the differences between Verizon's Unlimited plans here.

This deal is a no-brainer for anyone planning to switch phone providers. Or, if you're not in love with your phone provider and you've been looking for a cheap way to get the iPhone 15, nothing's cheaper than free!

Verizon also currently offers the iPhone 15 Pro for just $5/ month or the iPhone 15 Pro Max for only $10/month if you prefer Apple's higher-end phones.

