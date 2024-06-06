You can get a free iPhone 15 right now without a trade-in — here's how
Save $829 and get an iPhone 15 for free through Verizon
Want to get Apple's iPhone 15 for free? Well, you can through Verizon!
Currently, Verizon is offering an $829 discount for the iPhone 15 with 128GB of storage, which slashes the phone's price to exactly $0.
And here's the best part: no trade-in is required. Trade-in offers seem glamorous but are often disappointing when you get to checkout, enter your phone's info, and see you're only getting $200 off rather than the "up to $1,000" offer that drew you in.
While you don't have to trade in your existing phone for this sweet iPhone 15 deal, there's still a small catch. To snag an iPhone 15 for free through Verizon, you must set up a new line, pay a one-time activation fee of $35, and choose the Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan.
Verizon's Unlimited Plus plan costs as little as $45/line for four lines or $80 for a single line. Then, the Unlimited Ultimate Plan costs slightly more at $55/line for four lines or $100 for a single line. You can check out the differences between Verizon's Unlimited plans here.
This deal is a no-brainer for anyone planning to switch phone providers. Or, if you're not in love with your phone provider and you've been looking for a cheap way to get the iPhone 15, nothing's cheaper than free!
Verizon also currently offers the iPhone 15 Pro for just $5/ month or the iPhone 15 Pro Max for only $10/month if you prefer Apple's higher-end phones.
Today's best iPhone 15 deal
Apple iPhone 15: $829 $0 @ Verizon with a new line
Snag an iPhone 15 for free — a savings of $829 — when you set up a new line online through Verizon. To get the deal, you'll need to choose an Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan, which start at as little as $45 and $55 per month, respectively.
Features: Apple A16 Bionic chip, 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display (2556 x 1179-pixel resolution), 128GB of storage, color-infused glass and aluminum design, Dynamic Island, 48MP main camera with 2x telephoto lens, USB-C charging
Release date: September 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen so far for the iPhone 15.
Price check: AT&T up to $700 off w/ trade-in | T-Mobile up to $1000 off w/ trade-in
Reviews: While we haven't reviewed the iPhone 15 base model, our sister sites love it. Reviewers praise the phone for its outstanding battery life, powerful performance, bright display, and charming design.
Toms Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You're in need of a new phone provider and you want the latest base flagship phone from Apple. Plus, if you're in the Apple ecosystem already, the iPhone 15 will fit in nicely.
Don't buy it if: You're happy with your phone provider and don't want to switch. Keep checking our best iPhone 15 deals to find a deal that doesn't require you to switch providers.
Or, if you'd rather upgrade to one of Apple's higher-end phones, you can get the iPhone 15 Pro for only $5/month at Verizon or the iPhone 15 Pro Max for just $10/month.
