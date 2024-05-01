Mid-cycle iPhone? Social media post could be a clue about a new iPhone 15 color

If you've been waiting for new iPhone 15 colors, your wish might come true soon. A recent post on X hints that Apple could be gearing up for one of its mid-cycle releases. This wouldn't be the first time Apple has dropped new iPhone colors in the middle of the year, either.

Here's what we know so far, including the potential new color and some possible announcement dates.

Have an Apple before your donut pic.twitter.com/dPJlBy9KHdApril 30, 2024

Apple has a long history of releasing PRODUCT(RED) special editions (Image credit: Apple)

The HIV/AIDS non-profit (RED), known for its popular brand collaborations, shared a post on X on Tuesday showing one of its vibrant red iPhones. The caption simply reads: "Have an Apple before your donut." The comments on the post are full of users asking when the iPhone 15 will finally get a PRODUCT(RED) edition.

At first glance, this post might just seem like another brand photo. However, it's the first iPhone image posted to the (RED) X account in the past month and arrived precisely a week before Apple's highly anticipated event rumored to be about the iPad.

Apple has announced it will be holding a virtual event on May 7, one month before WWDC 2024 starts on June 10. The "Let Loose" virtual event is expected to focus on the iPad and Apple Pencil, but the colorful poster and advertising could be the perfect way to hint at a new iPhone 15 color announcement.

Even if Apple doesn't announce new mid-cycle iPhone 15 colors at the "Let Loose" event, there's always WWDC 2024. While WWDC is a software-focused event, Apple has occasionally used it to announce hardware updates, as well.

We're expecting some big iOS 18 announcements at this year's WWDC. So, it's certainly possible Apple could also unveil a new version of the iPhone 15 in PRODUCT(RED) or another fresh color to drum up more excitement for iOS 18.

Apple's history of mid-cycle iPhone releases

The current iPhone 15 lineup is missing the popular PRODUCT(RED) edition (Image credit: Apple)

Speculation about an imminent mid-cycle iPhone release based on a photo of an iPhone and some donuts might feel a bit hasty, but Apple watchers can point to historical evidence as a reason for their intrigue.

Apple has a history of releasing iPhones in new colors midway through its typical release cycle. These releases are often announced in March or April, so it's the right time of year to get a new iPhone 15 color. Last year, we got the yellow iPhone 14 on March 14, and prior to that, the iPhone 13 got a forest green makeover on March 18. May would be a bit late in the year for a mid-cycle release, but it's not impossible.

The iPhone 15 is also currently missing the popular PRODUCT(RED) colorway. The iPhone 5 was the last model that did not get a PRODUCT(RED) edition, so it would be a big surprise if Apple didn't release one for the iPhone 15. This is especially true considering the current iPhone 15 color choices are all pastels, so a PRODUCT(RED) edition would be a nice alternative for those of us who prefer darker, brighter colors.

How to watch for the new iPhone 15 color

Could we get a mid-cycle iPhone release at WWDC 2024? (Image credit: Apple)

If you're excited about a potential PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 15 or any other new colors, the best way to hear when they drop is to watch Apple's event livestreams.

The first event to watch out for is the "Let Loose" virtual event on May 7. You can watch it live for free at 7 a.m. Pacific/10 a.m. Eastern. This event is expected to focus on the iPad and may even include a new Apple Pencil or new iPad Pro. If we're lucky, Apple could also use the event to unveil a mid-cycle iPhone 15 in a fresh color.

After the "Let Loose" event, the next big Apple event is WWDC 2024. AI, iOS 18, and iPadOS 18 will likely be front and center, but Apple has a history of sprinkling in some hardware announcements, too. Last year, Cook even used WWDC to announce the long-awaited Apple Vision Pro.

So, WWDC is definitely not limited to software announcements. A mid-cycle iPhone 15 in a new color could even be the perfect way to usher in one of Apple's biggest iOS updates to date.

WWDC 2024 will run from June 10 to 14, and most presentations will be available to watch for free via Apple's live stream.

We'll be keeping an eye on all the latest rumors and news about the iPhone 15 and iOS 18, as well as upcoming Apple events. So, make sure to stay tuned for more info and details.

(RED) is a fundraising campaign to support "fighting pandemics and building health systems" and is part of The ONE Campaign, an international, non-partisan, non-profit group focused on fighting extreme poverty and preventable diseases, particularly in Africa.

On Apple's (PRODUCT)RED page, it states: "Apple and (RED) are committed to fighting AIDS. In 17 years, we’ve contributed more than a quarter of a billion dollars, helping provide lifesaving treatments to people living with HIV. And with your support, we are not backing down."

Apple's first (PRODUCT)RED item was the iPod Nano in 2006. The first (PRODUCT)RED iPhone, the iPhone 7, was released in 2017.