How to unzip files on iPhone — it's easier than it sounds

Got a ZIP file on your iPhone you're not sure how to unzip? No worries, I'll teach you how to unzip files on iPhone (it's not as complicated as it sounds).

Otherwise, here's how to unzip files on iPhone.

How to unzip files on iPhone

Step 1. Open the Files app and go to the location where the file is stored.

Step 2. Select the ZIP file you'd like to unzip.

(Image credit: Apple)

Step 3. Your iPhone should automatically unzip the files and create a separate folder containing the files. However, if it doesn't automatically unzip, press and hold the file, then tap "Uncompress."

Step 4. Now, tap the folder to gain access to your unzipped files.

You can do the same exact thing on your iPad or iPod touch. If you want to create a ZIP file, you also do the same thing, except you'll select "Compress" as opposed to "Uncompress."

