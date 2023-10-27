Get a free $100 gift card with your Galaxy S23 FE purchase
Get yourself a shiny new phone and snag a gift card for the holiday
The best phone deals are popping off right now, so you don't want to miss out on these early Black Friday sales. You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE from Best Buy for $599 and get a free $100 Best Buy Gift Card. Not to be outdone, Amazon has a similar deal in which you get a free $100 Amazon Gift Card.
If you're looking for something new and affordable, we can't think of much better than the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy S23 FE deal
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE:
$699 $599 @ Best Buy + free $100 Gift Card
Get a free $100 Best Buy gift card when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $599. It's unlocked and features a 6.4-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, and 50-megapixel rear camera.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is the newest smartphone on the block coming in with a 6.4-inch 2340 x 1080 AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Samsung claims the phone's battery can last up to 19 hours of battery life when watching video playback.
For taking photos and creating content, it packs a 50MP rear camera, and 10MP front camera. The impressive rear camera is capable of recording in 8K at 60 frames per second.
If you're hesitant on the size, it has a weight of 6.9 ounces and measures 6.2 x 3 x 0.3 inches. That's relatively light and slim compared to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which (8.3 ounces, 6.4 x 3.1 x 0.35 inches).
The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a new phone, so you likely won't see a proper discount anytime soon, but a $100 gift card is pretty sweet.
For more early holiday deals like this, visit our Black Friday 2023 hub.
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.