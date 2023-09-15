Forget the iPhone 15, take up to $600 off the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with this trade-in offer

Among today's Discover Samsung Fall Event deals is a massive discount on the brand's latest flip phone. Today only, you can get the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for as low as $399 with eligible trade-in. Plus, get a free Galaxy Z Flip 5 FlipSuit case (valued at $60).

Samsung will give you the highest trade-in value for the following phones in good condition: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max. Have a cracked screen? No problem. Samsung will still give you up to $500 for it.

If you're looking for savings on your next daily driver, this is one of the phone deals for the money.

Today's best Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: from $999 $399 off @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save up to $600 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 via Samsung's trade-in offer. The following phones in good condition net you the highest value: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max. Students and teachers can take up to an extra $100 off via Samsung's Education Program. This deal ends Sept. 16.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 provides the best hands-free selfie experience and makes it easy to capture images and videos on the fly. It's the ultimate device for self expression and showing off your personality.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 packs 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz 1,750-nit foldable display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU with 8GB of RAM. When closed, you can access your favorite apps via a 3.4 Super AMOLED 60Hz 1600-nit display. It's the largest cover screen on a Z Flip yet!

Perfect for creators, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 rocks a 12MP Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide and 10X Digital Zoom camera, complemented by a 10MP front camera. When you're taking pics, it automatically switches to wide-angle so no is left out in the frame. Functions like zoom, night capture, and stable video for shake-free recording all make for fool-proof picture taking and recording.

Now up to $600 off, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a wise choice if you're thinking about switching to foldable.