We gave this Android phone a perfect score, and Black Friday is giving it the perfect discount
The Pixel 7a is the master of the mid-range, and now well within your price range
Black Friday is now so close that I can hear its stomach grumble. The world's biggest shopping bonanza is about ready to kick off in both brick-and-mortar and online stores, with many of the most impressive deals expected to arrive at the stroke of midnight tonight.
But that doesn't mean you have to wait on the date. Some of the best deals you'll encounter this Black Friday are already live, like the Google PIxel 7a now just $374 at Amazon.
The Pixel 7a is a mid-range monster with its impressive computational photography capabilities, 64MP main shooter, and 6.1-inch, 90Hz, HDR, OLED display. It stole the thunder from the otherwise solid Pixel 7 on release, and it's absolutely pocketing the limelight when it comes to star deals to jump on this Black Friday.
Today's best Google Pixel 7a deal
Google Pixel 7a:
$499 $374 @ Amazon
Overview: Save $125 on Google's impressive budget-friendly Pixel 7a smartphone during the Google Store Black Friday sales. Enjoy a top-tier Android and photography experience for less with the Pixel 7a's rich features and smooth performance. It's the Pixel experience you love, at a price you can't argue with.
Specifications: 6.1-inch, 90Hz, HDR, OLED display, Google Tensor G2 processor, Titan M2 security co-processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage.
Cameras and features: 64MP main, 13MP ultrawide, and 13MP front cameras with Real Tone, Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Night Sight, Long Exposure, Portrait Mode, and more.
Other features: Fast charging, Qi-certified wireless charging, fingerprint unlock, face unlock, and Google One VPN for no additional cost. Supported by 5 years of OS, security and Feature Drop updates.
Release date: 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen the Google Pixel 7a priced at to date!
Price check: $374 @ Google
Reviews: The Pixel 7a is widely revered for its ability to bring a premium Android experience to a mid-range device at a budget price. It's a conundrum, to be sure, but it's one that benefits the end-user to no end. It's the best phone for most people to get, offering a little bit of everything and doing it up supremely well.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★
Similar models on sale:
Google Pixel 8 Pro: $799 @ Amazon
Google Pixel 8: $549 @ Amazon
Google Pixel 7 Pro: $649 @ Amazon
Google Pixel Fold: $1,399 @ Amazon
