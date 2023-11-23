We gave this Android phone a perfect score, and Black Friday is giving it the perfect discount

Google Pixel 7a: $499 $374 @ Amazon

Overview: Save $125 on Google's impressive budget-friendly Pixel 7a smartphone during the Google Store Black Friday sales. Enjoy a top-tier Android and photography experience for less with the Pixel 7a's rich features and smooth performance. It's the Pixel experience you love, at a price you can't argue with.

Specifications: 6.1-inch, 90Hz, HDR, OLED display, Google Tensor G2 processor, Titan M2 security co-processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage.

Cameras and features: 64MP main, 13MP ultrawide, and 13MP front cameras with Real Tone, Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Night Sight, Long Exposure, Portrait Mode, and more.

Other features: Fast charging, Qi-certified wireless charging, fingerprint unlock, face unlock, and Google One VPN for no additional cost. Supported by 5 years of OS, security and Feature Drop updates.

Release date: 2023

Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen the Google Pixel 7a priced at to date!

Price check: $374 @ Google

Reviews: The Pixel 7a is widely revered for its ability to bring a premium Android experience to a mid-range device at a budget price. It's a conundrum, to be sure, but it's one that benefits the end-user to no end. It's the best phone for most people to get, offering a little bit of everything and doing it up supremely well.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

