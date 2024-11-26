Not a typo! $479 gets you a Google Pixel 9 and a year of unlimited Mint Mobile service

Google Pixel 9:

was $799

now $299 at Mint Mobile

Overview: Save $680 in total! The Google Pixel 9 is the smallest of Google's flagship phones, but it's also the most affordable and most pocketable. Now, this Mint Mobile offer drops the phone to just $299 if you add a year of unlimited Mint Mobile service for just $180. That brings the total cost of the phone and service to $479, still almost half the original cost of the phone itself.

Features: 6.3-inch (1080 x 2424) OLED display with 120Hz refresh and up to 1800 nits brightness (2700 nits at peak), HDR support, Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB of storage (options up to 256GB), dual rear camera: 50MP wide lens with Super Res Zoom up to 8x, 48MP ultrawide lens, 10.5 MP front camera with autofocus, 4,700 mAh battery, fast wireless charging, battery share, IP68 dust and water resistance, Android 14

Release Date: August 2024

Price history: The unlocked price is within dollars of the best price we've ever seen on Amazon.

Price comparison: Amazon $649 (unlocked) | Google $649 (unlocked)| Best Buy $649 (unlocked)

Reviews consensus: Tom's Guide reviewed the Google Pixel 9 Pro and gave it 4 out of 5 stars in their review. The reviewer loved this phone's excellent camera performance, bright display, and above-average battery life.

Tom's Guide: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want to save on an AI-capable unlocked phone with a terrific display and phone features.

Don't buy it if: You are a power user and crave a larger display or a 5x optical zoom lens (as found on the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL).