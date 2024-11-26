Not a typo! $479 gets you a Google Pixel 9 and a year of unlimited Mint Mobile service
This limited-time Black Friday deal saves you $680 in total
If you want to upgrade to the popular Pixel 9 phone and need a new carrier, this Black Friday deal is perfect for you. Through Mint Mobile, you can save $500 on Google's Pixel 9 phone when you sign up for a 12-month phone plan with Mint, which is also 50% off. That means you get the Google Pixel 9 plus an unlimited data plan for a total of $479!
The Pixel 9 boasts a stunning 6.3-inch OLED display, an impressive camera setup with a 50-megapixel main rear camera, a 48MP ultra-wide rear camera, and great AI features powered by the latest Tensor G4 chipset from Google. Pair this top-notch phone with a Mint Mobile plan — which comes with unlimited talk and text, high-speed 5G/4G LTE data, and a free mobile hotspot — and you've got one of the best Black Friday phone deals available today.
Don't wait; we don't expect a deeper discount on Black Friday.
Google Pixel 9 deal
Overview: Save $680 in total! The Google Pixel 9 is the smallest of Google's flagship phones, but it's also the most affordable and most pocketable. Now, this Mint Mobile offer drops the phone to just $299 if you add a year of unlimited Mint Mobile service for just $180. That brings the total cost of the phone and service to $479, still almost half the original cost of the phone itself.
Features: 6.3-inch (1080 x 2424) OLED display with 120Hz refresh and up to 1800 nits brightness (2700 nits at peak), HDR support, Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB of storage (options up to 256GB), dual rear camera: 50MP wide lens with Super Res Zoom up to 8x, 48MP ultrawide lens, 10.5 MP front camera with autofocus, 4,700 mAh battery, fast wireless charging, battery share, IP68 dust and water resistance, Android 14
Release Date: August 2024
Price history: The unlocked price is within dollars of the best price we've ever seen on Amazon.
Price comparison: Amazon $649 (unlocked) | Google $649 (unlocked)| Best Buy $649 (unlocked)
Reviews consensus: Tom's Guide reviewed the Google Pixel 9 Pro and gave it 4 out of 5 stars in their review. The reviewer loved this phone's excellent camera performance, bright display, and above-average battery life.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want to save on an AI-capable unlocked phone with a terrific display and phone features.
Don't buy it if: You are a power user and crave a larger display or a 5x optical zoom lens (as found on the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL).
