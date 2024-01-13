CES 2024: TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro tablet eReader hybrid to launch in the US later this year

TCL's ambitions for 2024 are set to conquer the U.S. tablet market with the introduction of its upgraded next-gen display technology, NXTPAPER 3.0. Following the success of its award-winning NXTPAPER eye-care software, TCL is launching NXTPAPER 3.0 tablets in the U.S. later this year, as announced Monday in Las Vegas at CES 2024.

What sets TCL's NXTPAPER 3.0 tablets apart from the pack is the revamped 3-in-1 user interface which lets you choose how you view different content. There's normal view mode for general use, color paper mode for reading comics, and for an eReader experience, black-and-white Ink Paper Mode.

TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro

(Image credit: TCL )

The TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro is the first tablet to feature TCL NXTPAPER 3.0. Optimized to eliminate eyes, NXTPAPER 3.0 filters up to 61% of harmful blue light without compromising quality. Imagery remains sharp with vibrant color, deep contrast and true-to-life. Additionally, NXTPAPER 3.0 works in tandem with Circularly Polarized Light (CPL) to enhance the display's paper-like look and eye-comfort.

This new display technology supports higher refresh rates and features DC dimming to eliminate flickering. Put simply, users can expect smooth gaming, streaming and overall navigation.

Judging by the specs, it's an upper mid-tier tablet along the likes of the Lenovo Tab P12 — only with a larger display. The NXTPAPER 14 Pro packs a 14-inch 2.8K display, MediaTek Dimensity 8020 8-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rocking a massive 12,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging under the hood, it's adequate for productivity and play.

Given that there aren't many 14-inch tablets out there that lean toward the more affordable side of the price spectrum, the NXTPAPER 14 Pro may fill that void.

(Image credit: TLC )

TLC TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G

It's evident the TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G is outfitted to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5. It features a 10.4-inch 2K NXTPAPER display, speedy octa-core processor, and supports 5G LTE wireless connectivity. Fresh out the box, it runs on Google's latest Android 14 mobile software, upgradable to Android 15 later this year.

Anyone with an always on-the go busy lifestyle will appreciate the TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G for seamless multitasking and video streaming from anywhere.

If you're looking for a tablet/eReader hybrid for flexible viewing, TCL NXTPAPER tablets may be the solution. TCL has yet to reveal U.S. pricing and availability for the TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro and TLC TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G. We'll be sure to update this article if we receive any further details.