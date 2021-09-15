Xiaomi unveils all-new Xiaomi Pad 5 with 11-inch 120Hz display and 7nm Snapdragon processor

Xiaomi has announced a slew of new smartphones, but it's also delivering its next-generation Xiaomi Pad 5 that aims to be an all-in-one workstation thanks to its 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 11-inch 120Hz display, and Smart Pen support.



Set to launch on September 23, the Xiaomi Pad 5 will be available in the UK with a retail price starting at £369. Xiaomi has labelled it as a portable workstation, taking on other Android tablets including the recently launched Samsung Tab S7 FE. Howeveer, other contenders now include Apple's recently announced Apple iPad 9th Gen and iPad Mini 6. While we wait to get our hands on them, read on to find out what the Xiaomi Pad 5 boasts.

Xiaomi Pad 5

Configurations of the Xiaomi Pad 5 start with a 6GB+128GB model in Cosmic Gray. Those who opt to nab the tablet before September 25 can get in on the early bird offer, with the Xiaomi Pad 5 being priced at £299. A 256GB model will also be available, as well as in Pearl White.



Under the hood, Xiaomi's new tablet sports a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor with an octa-core CPU with a max clock speed of up to 2.96GHz. It also boasts an 8,720 mAh battery with a 22.5W charger in the box.



Coming in at around 500 grams (1.1 pounds) with dimensions of 254.69mm x 166.25mm x 6.85mm, the Xiaomi Pad 5 fits an 11-inch WQHD+ (2560 x 1600 resolution) 120Hz display that supports DCI-P3 and Dolby Vision. You can also expect a 13MP camera on the rear along with a 8MP front camera, which supports 1080p video. That will come in handy for those video conferencing calls.



The Xiaomi Pad 5 has a lot of competition in Apple's new 9th generation iPad and iPad mini, but we can't wait to check it to see if it's a contender on our list of best tablets.