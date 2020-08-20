Xbox Series X dashboard revealed — and it looks a lot like the PS4's

Microsoft has revealed the design of the Xbox Series X user interface and dashboard. The company promises that the "new Xbox look and feel is designed to be faster to use, more approachable and visually appealing."

If you're familiar with the PS4's home screen, you might notice that it looks quite similar to the one we're seeing on the Xbox Series X. However, this is where the similarities end, as the interface is quite varied in nearly every other way.

Xbox Series X dashboard redesign

The most notable thing about the initial menu on the Xbox Series X is that it's similar to the design of the PlayStation 4 dashboard. Application icons are lined up horizontally, allowing for easy access to recently launched games.

Chris Novak, the head of Xbox Research and Design, made it clear that these updates also come with performance improvements. "The Home screen will load more than 50% faster when you boot your Xbox, and is almost 30% faster to load when you’re returning from a game. Furthermore, these improvements use 40 percent less memory than what was previously required."

We can also expect the Microsoft Store interface to be "easy to understand at a glance." This is hopefully true, as the application on the Xbox One was an absolute nightmare to navigate.

In addition to the Xbox Series X user interface changes, Novak reveals that "Xbox should feel inviting and familiar, whether you’re on the couch playing on your console, rallying a group of friends together from your PC, or sneaking in a quick session on your Android device via cloud gaming."

(Image credit: Microsoft)

As shown in this screenshot the dashboard is similar between all devices that the Xbox app is available on. This is a great move, as it will add to the impressions that Microsoft is providing one large service called Xbox.

We can also expect more expansive mobile support with additions to the messaging system and the ability to launch parties. Players will also be able to share clips on Xbox Series X, and if they do so, this footage will be immediately available on any connected mobile devices. Microsoft is seemingly quite dedicated to ensuring that the Xbox experience is one that remains consistent across all platforms.