Xbox Series X boot animation debuts alongside plans for monthly Xbox events

You have to give Microsoft credit for knowing how to keep fans on the edge of their seats with tidbits of new information on the Xbox Series X.

Today, Microsoft revealed the new boot animation for the Xbox Series X and outlined its ongoing plans for showing off everything Xbox in a monthly series called "Xbox 20/20" (via BGR).

Xbox Series X boot animation

Excitement is high for the Xbox Series X gameplay coming later this week, and Microsoft decided to reveal the new boot animation for the Xbox Series X today. While it's only a quick clip, there is something compelling about seeing the new boot animation for the first time.

Xbox 20/20 plans

While the Xbox Series X is sure to be a primary focus, the Xbox 20/20 updates are going to cover the full gamut of Microsoft gaming. Some subjects they highlight for the year included: Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite launching "this Holiday," the 15 Xbox Game Studios teams working on Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass games, 3rd-party Xbox Series X games, Xbox Game Pass for PC titles, and Project xCloud news including that it would be added to Xbox Game Pass.

The Xbox 20/20 updates will happen every month, kicking off with the special episode of Inside Xbox on May 7. The debut will focus on gameplay and trailers for games from 3rd-party devs along with some presentations regarding the Xbox Series X.

Everything will be Xbox Series X Optimized, which means they will feature 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second, DirectStorage to leverage the speed of the SSD, hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing, and more.

July is when we will finally get a look at some of the in-house games being produced by Xbox Game Studios, including Halo Infinite, but there is no official date yet for the June or July Xbox 20/20 events.