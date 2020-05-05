PS5 'instant' demos is a killer feature the Xbox Series X doesn't have (rumor)

The PS5 could have free instant game demos for every title in its library, and the next-gen console is rumored to use its power to load and stream content quicker than ever before.

The rumor popped up on the Twitter account PS5 Only (@ConsoleTime), which claimed that you wouldn't need to download game demos in order to play them. The account doesn't cite a source, so we're a little skeptical about the information. If true, the PS5 could escape the corner the Xbox Series X has put it in over the past few months.

PS5's New PS Store User Interface Allows You to Browse & Try Every Game Instantly, Playable Within Seconds, With No Traditional Downloading Required, No Waiting, Before You Decide to Purchase the Full Game & Download It as Normal.

The post reads, "PS5’s New PS Store User Interface Allows You to Browse & Try Every Game Instantly, Playable Within Seconds, With No Traditional Downloading Required, No Waiting, Before You Decide to Purchase the Full Game & Download It as Normal."

Even if this is true, and that's a big if, Sony still has to get around the streaming part of it. Let's say I download a PS5 game to try it out. If the stream lags or gives me some high latency inputs from my controller, it'll be a bad experience and thus leave a bad impression upon me about that game.

If Sony doesn't optimize the stream, then this could potentially damage the games it's attempting to show off. But if the stream is optimized, this could easily be a boon for not only PS5-exclusive titles but so many indie games that need a small chance to shine.

We're looking forward to what Sony has to say about the PS5, or what the console even looks like. We expect the reveal will likely be sometime in May or June at this point, so stay tuned for more.