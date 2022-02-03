Xbox Game Pass Ultimate falls to its lowest price this year: Daily Deals

Trending

Right now, 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is down to its lowest ever price of 2022 (so far) — cutting $15 off the list price to just $30.

Not only that, but as we reported yesterday, the iPad Air 4 continues to be available at its lowest ever price at Best Buy, you can get $30 off the Soundcore Life Q35 headphones and more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months: was $45 now $30 @ CDKeys

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months: was $45 now $30 @ CDKeys
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the best deals in gaming. And now, you can get three months of it for $5 off. This service boasts a catalogue of over 300 games between Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Keep in mind, Ultimate allows you to access those games on both PC and Xbox consoles, while regular Xbox Game Pass works only for those who use Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One consoles.

View Deal
Apple iPad Air 4: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

Apple iPad Air 4: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy
Now $100 off, the 64GB model iPad Air 4th generation is back at its holiday deal pricing. With Apple's speedy A14 Bionic chip, the new iPad Air delivers excellent performance and good battery life.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 (Intel i5): was $849 now $599 @ Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 (Intel i5): was $849 now $599 @ Best Buy
The base model has enough power to handle a pretty intense workload, paired with versatility to be used in all form factors. Beyond the super vivid QLED screen that makes all your work and play look at its best, this model features an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, along with a carefully engineered chiclet keyboard for comfortable typing.

View Deal
Microsoft Xbox Series S: in stock $299 @ Amazon

Microsoft Xbox Series S: in stock $299 @ Amazon
The Xbox Series S is back in stock on Amazon. This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.

View Deal
Anker Soundcore Life Q35 Headphones: was $129 now $99 @ Newegg with code 93XSK42

Anker Soundcore Life Q35 Headphones: was $129 now $99 @ Newegg with code 93XSK42
Today only, save $30 on Anker Soundcore Life Q30 headphones. With active-noise cancelling, excellent call quality and up to 40 hours of playtime (60 hours in standard mode), the Life Q30 gives you more bang for your buck. 

View Deal
Gigabyte G5 with RTX 3060 was $1,199, now $999 @ Newegg

Gigabyte G5 with RTX 3060 was $1,199, now $999 @ Newegg
The Gigabyte G5 KC is one of the best gaming laptop deals around right now. For under a thousand bucks, you can get a gaming rig packed with an 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of memory, a 512GB SSD, a 15.6-inch, 144Hz display, and most importantly, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of VRAM.

View Deal
Blue Snowball iCE microphone with $20 Ubisoft discount code: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

Blue Snowball iCE microphone with $20 Ubisoft discount code: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy
For a limited time, save $20 on the Blue Snowball iCE — a great USB microphone. Capture legendary Blue broadcast sound with exceptional presence and detail for podcasting and streaming. Plus, you can get a $20 Ubisoft discount code with your purchase too,

View Deal
Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon
Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for $10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

