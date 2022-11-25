WWE 2K22 — my favorite beat 'em up game is just $17 for Black Friday

WWE 2K22 is my favorite beat 'em up game and one retailer is practically giving it away for Black Friday. Right now, you can buy the WWE 2K22 PS4 for just $17 (opens in new tab). Yes you read that right my frugal friend. That's $42 off the game's list price and the cheapest it's ever been following its March 2022 release.

This epic deal undercuts Best Buy's current price by $3 making it one of the best gaming deals you can get. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are both on sale for $25 ($45 off) — their biggest discounts yet.

Save $42 on WWE 2K22, a must buy for your collection. WWE 2K22 brings a host of new features and playable characters to the franchise. With a fully redesigned game engine, new controls, upgraded graphics, and new game modes, it's the best wrestling game we've seen yet. It's $3 cheaper than Best Buy's current price.

My top pick contender for game of the year, WWE 2K22 is the latest and best wrestling game release from 2K games.

In our WWE 2K22 review, I was in awe of the game's realistic graphics and accurate wrestling combat. It was also intuitive and easy to play even if you've never played it before. I gave WWE 2K22 a rare 5 out of 5-star rating, backed by our Editor's Choice award.

Successor to WWE 2K20, the graphics in WWE 2K22 is a huge step up. Animations are so fluid that it brings you closer to the feeling of watching a live show. With a fully redesigned game engine, new controls, upgraded graphics, and new game modes, it's a must-buy. Especially if you're a fan of beat em up games. It also makes a great holiday gift for gamers.