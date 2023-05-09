Gateway Ultra Slim Intel Core i5 laptop just crashed to $279

Walmart's exclusive Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook (opens in new tab) lineup are among the more affordable laptops out there. Now heavily discounted, Walmart's Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook deals seem almost too good to be true.

For example, you can get the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook for just $279. Previously $579, that's $300 off and an incredibly low price, even for an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 laptop.

This is one of the best budget laptop deals for the money.

Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook: $579 $279 @ Walmart

Save $300 on the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook with fingerprint scanner. The laptop in this deal has a 14.1-inch (1920 x 1080) display and 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM and Intel Xe graphics. There's 512GB of microSD-expandable SSD storage on board for your important files. The Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is worth considering if you're looking for a budget laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price.

While we didn't get to test it, Walmart customers rate the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook 3.9 out of 5-stars. Owners praise the laptop's fast startup, overall fast performance and lightweight design. Happy bargain shoppers especially love the value for the price. You'd be hard pressed to find a laptop with these specs for such an incredibly low price.

Weighing in at 4 pounds, and 13.1 x 8.8 x 0.8 inches, the Gateway Ultra Slim is a super-portable 15-inch laptop . For such a slim laptop, the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook packs a good amount of ports. Your connectivity needs are backed with two USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port. There's also a handy microSD card reader slot on board for expanding your storage or transferring data.

Other highlights of this laptop worth mentioning are its built-in fingerprint scanner with Windows Hello, front-facing camera, built-in mic and stereo speakers tuned by THX audio.

Now just $279, the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is a budget-friendly option if you need a decent laptop for school, work and play.