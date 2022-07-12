Wow! Asus VivoBook Flip 14 with Intel Core i3 is just $329 in Prime Day laptop deal

One of Asus' most popular mainstream laptops, the Asus VivoBook Flip 14, is finally crossing over into the budget range with this epic Prime Day 2022 deal.

Currently, Amazon offers the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 for just $329. The MSRP on this machine is $479, so you're saving $150. This is the lowest price we've seen this product.

Amazon has slashed $150 off the Asus VivoBook Flip 14, which is outfitted with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. START 7/12/22 0:00 END 7/13/22 23:59

The Asus VivoBook Flip 14 is one of the best convertible laptops around. Its 360-degree hinge lets you convert from laptop to tablet, stand or tent mode. This particular notebook packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 3.0-GHz Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Integrated graphics, and 128GB SSD.

Powered by Windows 10 in S mode, similar to a Chromebook, it's streamlined for performance and security.

In our Asus VivoBook Flip 14 review, the laptop earned a high rating of 4 of 5-stars for its powerful performance and ample port selection. Our review unit's AMD Ryzen 7 CPU and 8GB of RAM hardware breezed through multitasking performance tests.

The laptop in this deal features Intel's 11th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU alongside 4GB of RAM. That's all you need to tackle day-to-day tasks like creating documents, streaming content and web browsing.