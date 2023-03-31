Whoa! This Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti GPU just dropped $750

The Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3070 Ti GPU is one of the best gaming laptops for esports. One standout deal this weekend takes a considerable amount off its typical retail price.

For a limited time, you can get the Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3070 Ti GPU for $1,349 (opens in new tab) at Newegg. It normally costs $2,099, so that's a massive $750 discount. This is the lowest price we've seen for this Acer laptop and one of best gaming laptop deals of the season.

Plus, save an extra 12% when you use the Zip (opens in new tab) payment installment option. Apply coupon, "ZIPFEST12" at checkout for savings.

Save $750 on the Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop (model AN515-46-R0EQ). This beastly machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display with 3ms response and is powered by a 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H 8-core CPU coupled with 32GB of RAM. For graphics handling and storage, it employs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory and a 1TB SSD.

Design-wise, the Acer Nitro 5's exterior features blue and pink lines scattered across it. Under the lid is a matte black deck and four-zone RGB-lit keyboard — a cutout for the vent is placed just above it. The gap between the hinges gives the laptop's barely-there bezel a floating effect.

Design-wise, the Acer Nitro 5's exterior features blue and pink lines scattered across it. Under the lid is a matte black deck and four-zone RGB-lit keyboard — a cutout for the vent is placed just above it. The gap between the hinges gives the laptop's barely-there bezel a floating effect.

At 5.5 pounds and 14.2 x 10.7 x 1.06 inches, the Acer Nitro 5 has a bit more heft than its industry rivals. It's slightly heavier than the MSI Katana GF66 (5.1 pounds, 14.1 x 10.2 x 1.0 inches) and HP Victus 16 (5.4 pounds, 14.6 x 10.2 x 0.9 inches).

At $500 off, the Acer Nitro 5 is a tremendously great value for the price. If you're looking for a stylish, powerful laptop for gaming or creating, you can't go wrong with the Acer Nitro 5.