Whoa! Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio with RTX 3050 Ti is $400 off in Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are out of control this year, and one of the discounts that caught our eye is this Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio deal with an RTX 3050 Ti GPU at $400 off.

At this very moment, you can find the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio with an Intel Core i7 CPU and RTX 3050 Ti GPU for $2,699 at Microsoft. (opens in new tab)To put this amazing Black Friday laptop deal into perspective, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio usually sells for $3,100!

If that's too much for you, you can snag the Surface Laptop Studio for just $1,399 ($200 off) (opens in new tab), but it only comes with an Intel Core i5 CPU and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Black Friday deal

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio with Nvidia RTX 30-series GPU: was $3,100 now $2,699 (opens in new tab)

Save $400. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is one of the best options on the market, particularly for creative professionals and artists who want more from their laptop. Equipped with a unique hinge and powerful specs, this is a digital drawing board you NEED in your life.

We reviewed the recent Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and we absolutely adored it. Overall, the Surface Laptop Studio is an excellent laptop with a unique design that makes it purpose-built for creative professionals and top-of-the-line digital artists who want a technology advanced device to facilitate their workflow.

The Surface Laptop Studio can be transformed into a digital easel, but to add a cherry on top, it does so without compromising the standard laptop mode. This flexibility, alongside its excellent performance and impressive battery life, this laptop is a compelling voice for anyone seeking a beautiful drawing board.

Keep in mind that, if you want to draw on the Surface Laptop Studio, you'll need a stylus. We recommend purchasing the Surface Slim Pen 2 for the Surface Laptop Studio, which is currently $129.99 at Microsoft. (opens in new tab)

Throw in an incredible keyboard/touchpad combo, bombastic speakers, and a stellar 1080p webcam, and the Surface Laptop Studio finds its place as one of the best laptops you can get.

With the major discount, you may find that the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is closer to your budget.

Black Friday 2022 is officially on Nov. 25 and we're tracking early holiday discounts on laptops. For the best deals so far, browse our Black Friday laptop deals hub.

