We love this Corsair keyboard and it's only $45 on Black Friday — Don't let this great deal pass by

Black Friday is almost over, but we're not ready to give up on finding you great deals just yet. In this case, a keyboard that we personally loved is seeing a steep sale, bringing the Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT to $45 on Amazon.

Our reviewer claims "it’s an ideal solution for streamers or casual gamers who want to step up from a more traditional keyboard." If this sounds like it appeals to you, consider investing into the Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT.

Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT: $80 $45 @ Amazon

The Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT is a great keyboard that we can personally vouch for, and it's been discounted quite heavily this Black Friday. While this might seem like an underpowered keyboard due to its price, it's actually quite a beast. It features a built-in command center with Elgato Stream Deck software integration and a detachable palm rest.

We're not just vouching for the Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT blindly. Our very own Sean Riley reviewed the keyboard, giving it 4 stars out of 5 and citing a number of positives to keep in mind if this gaming accessory interests you. Our reviewer claimed that it "isn't just a keyboard, it's a full-on command center."

He celebrated its bold and vibrant RGB lighting, extensive color customization, comfortable typing experience and attractive design. However, it's not perfect, as he believed its rubberized cable was cumbersome and its plastic construction wasn't sturdy enough.

These are the things you'll be sacrificing for such an affordable product, so if the package still appeals to you even with those flaws, we highly recommend investing.