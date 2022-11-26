We love this Corsair keyboard and it's only $45 on Black Friday — Don't let this great deal pass by

By Momo Tabari
published

We love this Keyboard and you will too

Black Friday is almost over, but we're not ready to give up on finding you great deals just yet. In this case, a keyboard that we personally loved is seeing a steep sale, bringing the Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT to $45 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

Our reviewer claims "it’s an ideal solution for streamers or casual gamers who want to step up from a more traditional keyboard." If this sounds like it appeals to you, consider investing into the Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT.

The Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT is a great keyboard that we can personally vouch for, and it's been discounted quite heavily this Black Friday. While this might seem like an underpowered keyboard due to its price, it's actually quite a beast. It features a built-in command center with Elgato Stream Deck software integration and a detachable palm rest.

We're not just vouching for the Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT blindly. Our very own Sean Riley reviewed the keyboard, giving it 4 stars out of 5 and citing a number of positives to keep in mind if this gaming accessory interests you. Our reviewer claimed that it "isn't just a keyboard, it's a full-on command center."

He celebrated its bold and vibrant RGB lighting, extensive color customization, comfortable typing experience and attractive design. However, it's not perfect, as he believed its rubberized cable was cumbersome and its plastic construction wasn't sturdy enough. 

These are the things you'll be sacrificing for such an affordable product, so if the package still appeals to you even with those flaws, we highly recommend investing.

Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Momo finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Momo is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.