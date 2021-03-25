Watch out Asus! Lenovo Legion 2 Pro gaming smartphone to launch this April

Gaming smartphones are seeing a resurgence this year, led by the arrival of the very impressive Asus ROG Phone 5 earlier this month. But Asus has some competition on the way as Lenovo introduces gamers to its next premium smartphone for games.



Lenovo has officially announced when it will finally reveal its Lenovo Legion 2 Pro targeted at gamers, and it's already looking like it will pack a punch.

(Image credit: Weibo)

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro: What we know

Announced on Lenovo's official Weibo (via MyFixGuide), a promo poster states the Legion 2 Pro will launch on April 8. Except for the date, not much else is revealed, although its wintry background signals the arrival of the industry’s first dual-turbo cooling system.



According to previous reports, this has been specifically designed to cool down the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip that powers the smartphone. In terms of other rumoured specs, expect up to 16GB of RAM, a battery of at least 5,000mAh capacity, as well as an AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.



The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro also had a rumoured Geekbench 5 single-core score is 1129, along with a multi-core score is 3,763. Well, seeing how the Asus ROG Phone 5 scored a multi-core score of 3,672 in our review, Asus might have to watch its back.



There's no mention of when (or if) the smartphone will arrive in the U.S. or U.K., but there's no doubt it coming to take the crown of the current ultimate gaming smartphone (you guessed it), the Asus ROG Phone 5.