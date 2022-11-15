Walmart Black Friday deal: 11th Gen Intel HP Laptop 15 for just $349

One Walmart Black Friday deal offers the HP Laptop 15 for the cheap. Although the countdown clock to Black Friday 2022 still ticks, it's not too early to snag a great bargain.

Right now, you can get 11th Gen Intel-powered HP Laptop 15 for just $349 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) HP Laptop 15: $349 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Snag the stylishly designed HP Laptop 15-dy2795wm. It features powerful 11th Gen Intel Core processor. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch 1080p anti-glare display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Integrated SoC graphics. Its 256GB SSD provides fast and ample file transfers and storage. Powered by Windows Home, it's one of the best laptops for students or anyone else looking for a decent budget PC.

Although we didn't review this model, we've tested similar HP Pavilion series laptops. Generally, we find HP laptops to be chic, sturdy and deliver solid performance. HP rates its battery life as up to 9 hours on a full charge.

At 3.7 pounds and 0.7 inches thin, the HP Pavilion 15 is a fairly portable 15-inch laptop. It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 OLED (4.3 pounds, 0.7 inches) and on par with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (3.8 pounds, 0.7 inches) and Asus ZenBook 15 (3.7 pounds, 0.7 inches).

For your connectivity needs, the HP Pavilion 15 supplies you with 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port (Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and 1 x HDMI port. There's also a headphone/microphone combo jack on board.