Vroom vroom! Dell G15 5520 gaming rig now $1,190 in this Prime Day laptop deal

October Prime Day discounts are in full swing, and you can get in on the action with this Dell deal

Dell G15 5520 on sale now
The Dell G15 5520 is a Core i7-powered gaming laptop that's getting a price drop for Amazon's October Prime Day, and this well-equipped configuration might be the perfect investment for entry-level gamers. 

Right now, you can pick up the Dell G15 5520 for just $1,190 at Amazon. It normally retails for $1,400, which means you get 15% off with this laptop deal.

Dell G15 5520 gaming laptop: $1,400 $1,190 @ Amazon
Now $210 off, the Dell G15 5520 gaming laptop is engineered to elevate your gameplay. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, and 16GB of RAM. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU (with 6GB of dedicated memory) handles the visuals, while a speedy 512GB SSD keeps your data secure.  

The Dell G15 5520 is one of the most affordable gaming laptops you'll find — especially with these specs. The laptop in this deal features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display and 4.7-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory. You also get 512GB of super-speedy solid-state storage, and plenty of connectivity to boot: three SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one Thunderbolt 4/USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, and a headphone/mic jack. 

While we didn't test this particular machine, Dell G15 5520 customer reviews average 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon's site, with users praising the laptop's blazing-fast performance, robust speaker system, and acceptable battery life. 

At 5.8 pounds and 14.1 x 10.7 x 1.1 inches, the Dell G15 5520 is on par with its competitors, size-wise. It's slightly lighter than the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition (5.4 pounds, 14.1 x 10.8 x 1 inches) and Alienware m15 R4 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches). 

Check out our October 2022 Prime Day laptop deals hub for even more gaming machines. 

