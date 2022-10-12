Vroom vroom! Dell G15 5520 gaming rig now $1,190 in this Prime Day laptop deal

The Dell G15 5520 is a Core i7-powered gaming laptop that's getting a price drop for Amazon's October Prime Day, and this well-equipped configuration might be the perfect investment for entry-level gamers.

Right now, you can pick up the Dell G15 5520 for just $1,190 at Amazon. It normally retails for $1,400, which means you get 15% off with this laptop deal.

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 5520 gaming laptop: $1,400 $1,190 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Dell G15 5520 is one of the most affordable gaming laptops you'll find — especially with these specs. The laptop in this deal features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display and 4.7-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory. You also get 512GB of super-speedy solid-state storage, and plenty of connectivity to boot: three SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one Thunderbolt 4/USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, and a headphone/mic jack.

While we didn't test this particular machine, Dell G15 5520 customer reviews average 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon's site, with users praising the laptop's blazing-fast performance, robust speaker system, and acceptable battery life.

At 5.8 pounds and 14.1 x 10.7 x 1.1 inches, the Dell G15 5520 is on par with its competitors, size-wise. It's slightly lighter than the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition (5.4 pounds, 14.1 x 10.8 x 1 inches) and Alienware m15 R4 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches).

