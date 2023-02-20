The top deals from Walmart's Presidents Day sale (opens in new tab) offer discounts you only tend to see during the holidays. Although Walmart isn't claiming Presidents Day deals, the big box retailer wants us to "Spring into savings". For a limited time, score discounts on electronics (opens in new tab) at Walmart — including select laptops, tablets, audio, wearables and more.

One standout deal you won't find anywhere else is the Apple iPad 9 for $269. That's $60 off its regular price of $329 and the lowest price ever for this iPad release. This is the cheapest iPad deal you can get.

The 9th gen iPad is the best tablet for most people. It features a 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) Retina display, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For capturing photos and videos, it sports an 8MP wide-angle back camera and 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Apple Touch ID and Apple Pay for secure login and payment.

In real-world tests, the iPad 9 juggled multiple tasks simultaneously with ease. It never once slowed down — even when we pressured it with a dozen Google Chrome tabs with two streaming 1080p YouTube videos and music in the background.

If you don't want to spend $500 or more on a new Apple tablet, the iPad 9 is the more budget-friendly option.

Looking for a bigger display to stream content on — for your living room perhaps? Walmart currently offers the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K Roku TV for just $298 ($40 off). This best-selling TV features a color-rich 2160p panel with High Dynamic Range which boosts color and contrast for an immersive viewing experience.

And these are just a couple of the top deals from Walmart's Presidents Day sale. Browse more of our favorite discounts below.

Walmart Presidents Day sale deals

Save $60 on the 9th generation iPad with a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It also boasts an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera.

Samsung 34" 1440p Monitor: $399 $199 @ Walmart

Save $200 on this 34-inch Samsung monitor with FreeSync. It features a 3440 x 1440-pixel LED panel, 75Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time and AMD FreeSync support. This monitor's ultra-wide screen with 21:9 aspect ratio provides plenty of workspace for multitasking.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook: $529 $429 @ Walmart

Save $100 on the Lenovo Ideapad 5i Chromebook. This laptop is suitable for day-to-day tasks and cloud gaming. It packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) display, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage. It ships with 3 free months of Nvidia GeForce Now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $529 $449 @ Walmart

Save $80 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab FE. In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review, we praise its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $229 $149 @ Walmart

Save $80 on the 2022 Galaxy Tab A8. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. It features a 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: $199 $149 @ Walmart

Save $30 on the Google Pixel Buds Pro. They feature 11mm drivers and a 6-core audio chip for stellar audio performance — free of background noise. IPX4 water-and-sweat resistant, the Pixel Buds Pro are great for workouts. Amazon and Best Buy offer this same deal.

Hisense R6 Series 58" 4K TV: $338 $298 @ Walmart

Save $40 on the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K Roku TV. High Dynamic Range boosts color and contrast whereas the Motion Rate 120 technology ensures smooth, fast action scenes. Powered by Roku TV, it brings you all the joy of TV with none of the frustration. Access all your favorite movies, shows, live TV and more from one place. This means you'll spend less time searching and more time streaming your favorite content.

onn. 55-inch 4K LED TV: $238 $198 @ Walmart

Save $40 on the 55-inch onn. 4K LED Roku Smart TV. Enjoy acces to live TV channels, movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music and more on a customizable home screen. onn. This Vesa mount compatible TV features a 55 inch 4K (2160p) LED panel at 60Hz. It's outfitted with three HDMI ports for connecting external devices like a game console or laptop.